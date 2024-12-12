Beyoncé in tears in new interview alongside family as star shares different side of her personality

Beyoncé may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but little is known about her home life - something she's always been incredibly protective of.

The award-winning singer and her husband Jay-Z are raising their three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, mainly out of the spotlight, but this week has been very eventful for the family.

The star has been promoting the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she stars in alongside Blue, and the pair - and Rumi - featured in a very rare interview on GMA this week.

WATCH: Beyoncé gets emotional in very rare family interview

Beyoncé showed another side to her as she was in mom mode, getting emotional as she listened to her daughter narrate the voice of Kiara in the upcoming movie.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker had to stop while recording to take in everything - which can be viewed in the video above.

© ABC Beyoncé wiped away tears as she got emotional during recording with her daughter Blue Ivy

Blue, meanwhile, remained calm and collected, and opened up about how exciting it was to be part of the movie. She also praised director Barry Jenkins for being so kind and giving her lots of advice.

While Blue narrates the voice of Kiara, Beyoncé is back reprising her role of Nala in the hit film.

© ABC Beyoncé is incredibly proud of Blue

Barry spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet at the London premiere of the Disney classic on December 11. On working with the famous mother and daughter, he said: "It was really cool working with them."

Praising Blue for being so professional, he continued: "Blue Ivy became so, so prepared, and so it wasn't this thing where we had to really figure out how to work with her and work in the process."

© ABC Beyoncé's daughter Rumi also appeared on GMA

"I saw a different…a side that, you know, we don't normally get to see. And I also saw why Blue Ivy was so prepared, why she did such a great job," he said of Beyoncé's influence over her daughter.

"I think she's just grown up [with] really wonderful tutelage from Beyoncé," he continued. "And it was really dope to see a little bit of that mother-daughter dynamic make it into the film."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Beyoncé and Blue on the red carpet at the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

The director added: "What I loved was, they don't have a lot of work together, but they would always be working on the same day, and it was really lovely to watch Beyoncé just be a mother and be there to support Blue Ivy. It was really wonderful."

While Beyoncé and Blue were not at the London premiere, they both attended the LA premiere on Monday night. The pair were joined by Jay-Z and Tina Knowles, and posed for photos at the glitzy event.