Beyoncé and Jay-Z forced to leave $200m mansion in double blow

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are under scrutiny at the moment as the 55-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, is facing rape allegations. In addition to this drama, the couple have experienced a double blow as their beloved $200 million mansion is now under threat.

Their mammoth home is located in Paradise Cove, which is currently in the Franklin Fire evacuation warning area as Malibu's raging wildfires continue.

Fox News reports that 3,000 acres of land was torn through by the fire in a 24-hour period, and it is yet to be contained.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's home is in the 'warning area' which means "potential threat to life and/or property," as reported on the Los Angeles Fire Department website. With the additional instruction: "Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." As the family owns a dog, they would be in the category being asked to leave immediately to seek safety.

What is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's home like?

Located on 'Millionaire's Row' the estate is nothing less than show-stopping with 30,000 square feet of space, a unique pool and a sweeping terrace overlooking the views.

© Getty, Paul Turang Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an incredible home

The house was originally listed for a mind-blowing $296 million, but the stars managed to secure a deal, but it's still the most expensive home ever bought in the state of California, according to TMZ.

What has Jay-Z been accused of?

© Mike Coppola Jay Z has denied the accusations

The rapper has been accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and this has come out as part of a bigger lawsuit.

Jay-Z has denied any wrongdoing and released a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” he wrote. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

The lengthy statement also included a part about his family. "My only heartbreak is for my family," he penned. "It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit," he added.

Other celebrity homes affected by Malibu fires

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke has left his home

Dick Van Dyke revealed that he had left his $8 million Malibu home on Tuesday alongside his wife of 12 years, Arlene Silver. However, the star sadly had to leave behind a beloved family member in the chaos – Bobo, one of the family's beloved cats.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," Dick wrote on Facebook. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

© TheStewartofNY Cher has evacuated her home

Cher is another celebrity who has had to flee her home due to the horrible situation. The singer owns a 16,000-square-foot mansion that's worth a staggering $75 million. The property has been transformed since the star got her hands on it, and it's even featured in Architectural Digest.