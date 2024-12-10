Katie Holmes shows support for Beyonce's and Jay-Z's 'beautiful' daughter Blue Ivy

Katie Holmes branded Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, an inspiration on Monday when she took to social media with a message for her.

The star showed the pre-teen some love when she reposted a photo of her from the red carpet premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King which Blue Ivy attended with her famous parents.

She voices Kiara in the upcoming film alongside Beyonce who is reprising her role as Nala.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mufasa: The Lion King trailer featuring Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy looked years older than 12, in a strapless gold gown and standing almost as tall as her mom.

Katie wrote: "Inspiring to see this beautiful artist shine! Congratulations," before adding a string of heart emojis.

Katie reshared Beyonce's post View post on Instagram

While the family put on a united front for their red carpet appearance, it came at a turbulent time for the family.

Jay-Z has been named in a shocking civil lawsuit alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, with allegations of assault dating back 24 years.

© Gilbert Flores Jay-Z, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter put on a united front

The 55-year-old rapper and business mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, denies the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

He wrote a lengthy and impassioned statement shared on Roc Nation’s X (formerly Twitter) account, vehemently denying any wrongdoing and condemning the lawsuit as a "blackmail attempt."

© Getty Katie called Blue Ivy 'inspiring'

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” he wrote. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Jay-Z continued: "What [the plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

© VALERIE MACON Jay-Z denies the allegations

He also said the impact on his family is the most upsetting thing.

"My only heartbreak is for my family," Jay-Z explained. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

© Thearon W. Henderson Jay-Z is 'heartbroken' for his family

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay-Z concluded his statement with a firm declaration of his intent to fight the accusations. "I look forward to showing you just how different I am."