Michael Strahan stumps GMA co-stars during interactive segment: 'My mind works in mysterious ways'

Michael Strahan is not one to let an opportunity for a good sly remark slide when he's on the air on Good Morning America beside his equally game co-hosts.

Such was the case on a recent segment of the ABC News morning show with his co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Will Reeve, who led a segment on Apple's new artificial intelligence rollout.

Take a look below at the segment when Michael left his co-anchors both stumped and in stitches with a bit of a deeper look into how his mind works…

Michael has been a staple of GMA since 2016, when he was announced as a full-time host after his stint as the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Michael beside Kelly Ripa.

Earlier this year, the former NFL pro took an extended break from the show to care for his daughter Isabella, who had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma. They eventually announced her diagnosis on the show itself, with the help of co-anchor and fellow cancer survivor Robin.

Michael hosts GMA with Robin, George, Ginger, Lara and more

"I missed GMA, my football show, everything," Michael said in an interview with Town & Country beside Isabella. "To be honest with you, none of it ­mattered. Being at work or being at the hospital: What was the most important thing? You have to figure that out and make whatever the best decision is for you and your family. And that's what I did."

He said of his eventual return to the air: "I think going back to work was also good — it normalized things for me. I thought, 'Okay, we're going to get back on track with life.' To go to work, come home, take her to radiation — that cycle, routine. To have the support of people at GMA and Fox was a godsend."

Good Morning America's holiday card for 2024

Michael recalled the media speculation over his lengthy absence, which concluded with the 20-year-old's decision to go public with the diagnosis. "When Isabella wanted to tell everyone about what was going on, there was this talk in the media about me: Where was I? Why was I not at work?"

She in turn joked: "Never mind me. It was like, 'Where's your dad? Did he quit GMA? Did he move somewhere else?'" to which her father added: "I didn't say anything because it was not my story to tell. It was hers."

The TV anchor and his daughter Isabella publicly shared her diagnosis earlier this year

"I'm not going to put her business out there. I'm her parent, and my job is to protect her, and at that moment she didn't want it to get out there. When she said she wanted to talk about it, I suggested talking to Robin beforehand."

He took the time to affirm his love for GMA and his team over at ABC. "I love it because I never expected to be there, after all those years playing football, football commentary, then daytime television. I love it because it's engaging, different, and fun, and keeps me interested."

"Being at work or being at the hospital: What was the most important thing?"

"I have to learn so much about so many things. I love the whole team. Everything I have done in my life has been as part of being a team. I absolutely love that."