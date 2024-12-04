Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella makes a splash with new beachside modeling photo

Michael Strahan's children are quickly coming into their own with their presences in the spotlight, most notably his two youngest, twins Sophia and Isabella.

The 20-year-olds have led their lives in the limelight since they were teenagers, each also stepping into the modeling industry in some or the other capacity.

Isabella, in particular, has been a fixture among the Instagram modeling scene for the last few years, plus some print and runway work, and her latest modeling photo is no exception.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella rings the bell following end of chemo treatment

The college student took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 3 to upload a snap that looked to be an outtake from a professional shoot, lit and captured perfectly.

In the photo, shot at nighttime as she lay on a beach, with the water rushing behind her, she wore a baby pink semi-sheer top with a chunky pastel pink belt and a white mini skirt.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and some accent jewelry pieces, including a dainty silver chain, a red and gold tennis bracelet, and a chunky brown bracelet, plus a light bit of glam.

© Instagram Isabella posed for a photo on the beach

Isabella entered the public eye in a major way earlier this year when she and her father went on Good Morning America to reveal her medulloblastoma diagnosis, a type of malignant tumor. She documented her journey through chemotherapy, radiation and recovery on her YouTube channel, eventually completing her treatment and returning to the University of Southern California.

In a conversation with Town & Country, Isabella expressed her excitement about essentially restarting her freshman year, and her proud dad added: "I can't wait for her to be back at college and live, to get back to what she was doing before and have fun, sororities, football games. And most of all go to class and get great grades."

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughters catching up to 6ft 4 dad in head-turning celebratory photos

The 20-year-old added: "I feel like I've grown in many ways," joking that she feels like she's "50 years old with all this life experience," continuing: "I'm super grateful for walking and talking again. You don't think of the things you can do until you live without them."

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia celebrated their 20th birthday this October

The GMA anchor elaborated on how "painful" it was to watch her go through something that difficult as a father. "It was definitely tough and painful to watch that."

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares raw hospital photos as she marks one year since cancer diagnosis

"It was like, 'How soon is it going to come back?' It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do. As a parent, to see that was unsettling at times."

© Getty Images The GMA anchor is also a father to two older children, shared with his first wife Wanda Hutchins

"But throughout this entire journey, Isabella has inspired and helped us all by how she has approached what she was facing. She has worked so hard, and with such amazing spirit. And she is still on a journey with her vision, balance, and getting her weight back."

MORE: Michael Strahan's twin daughters show off matching work-out looks as they reunite in latest photo

The experience did bring the entire family closer together, in particular Isabella and her twin sister Sophia. The former received her treatments at Duke University, which is her sister's school.

© ABC/Heidi Gutman "It was painful for her to get out of bed and move and do those things that are completely necessary for her to do."

"Normally we don't even share clothes, and now we were all nice to each other," she joked, and Michael couldn't agree more, retorting: "I can tell things are pretty much back to normal: She's fighting with her sister over clothes again."