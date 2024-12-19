George Clooney reveals twins' inherited Christmas Eve ritual from mom Amal

Like many parents, George and Amal Clooney have set sweet family traditions with their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, particularly during the holiday season.

The Hollywood actor, 63, and the human rights barrister, 46, generally prefer to keep their personal life private and have never shared photos of their children.

However, George occasionally reveals insight into their life as a mom and dad and the special rituals they have for their kids at Christmas time.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert on his late night talk show, the Ocean's 11 actor opened up about how his kids have chosen one specific tradition from their British-Lebanese mom, Amal, over their US-born dad.

He began by joking: "Look, I've got problems already, which is I'm desperately trying not to make them little Brits," Clooney told Colbert. "It's not a jumper, it's a sweater. It's not a boot, it's the trunk. It's the pavement, it's the sidewalk..."

Mentioning the festive tradition, George added: "I've done everything to change their version to speak with an English accent so they were writing out their note.

"I said, 'So then we're going to leave them cookies, and my son goes, 'No, it's milk and a mince pie.'"

© Taylor Hill Amal Clooney and George Clooney

George and Amal's twins inherited language skills

It's not only the cultural traditions they've picked up from Amal, Ella and Alexander have also impressively picked up language skills from their multi-lingual mom.

Last year, Oscar-winning George told Jimmy Kimmel that the youngsters speak English, French and Italian. "I'm not a very smart person. I've armed my children, they speak French and Italian."

This will undoubtedly be useful for the twins as they grow up since their parents have homes in both European countries.

© Dave Benett Amal Clooney and George Clooney are parents to seven year old twins, Alexander and Ella

Although George has owned his impressive villa complex on Lake Como for 20 years, the family spend more time in France than in Italy.

The husband and wife laid roots in Provence in 2021 after purchasing a stunning chateau worth more than $8 million and it's been previously reported that the parents want to raise Alexander and Ella in France.

© Clemens Bilan, Getty George and Amal spend a lot of their time in France

Named Domaine Le Canadel, the home is located on a breathtaking 18th-century vineyard in the gorgeously picturesque town of Brignoles.

It boasts more than 400 acres of land and the chateau itself sounds incredible with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, plus an outhouse and garages for their vehicles.

© Frazer Harrison George and Amal wed in 2014

The couple were pictured strolling through Provence recently making the most of the winter sun in the lead up to Christmas. In exclusive pictures obtained by HELLO!, George and Amal were photographed looking relaxed and content as they paid a visit to a restaurant.

Amal looked sensational in blue cut-off denim shorts with a beige blouse, while George wore his trademark polo T-shirt with smart chinos.