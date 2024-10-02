George and Amal Clooney's seven-year-old twins twins steal the limelight from famous dad

George and Amal Clooney may have successfully shielded their seven-year-old children from the spotlight, but they're still following in their famous dad's footsteps.

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2024 Albie Awards and revealed their twins, Alexander and Ella, have a cheeky streak like prankster George.

When asked if their kids have turned the tables and started pranking their parents, George confessed: "Well, Alexander does one [a prank] now. Alexander and Ella both do it," before Amal elaborated on her children, admitting her son is stealing the show when it comes to pranks.

"It's really bad," she confessed. "Because my son has access to Hollywood grade propers like cockroaches and mice. And now he has a 3D printer, so I can't tell you the things I'm finding under my documents, under my pillows. And when Alexander executes the pranks and George looks at him and says 'Son, I'm so proud of you.'

George concurred by adding: "I've never been prouder," before adding. "And now he calls me and he says 'there is something I need to tell you papa,' and then he'll hang up on me."

© Rachel Murray They lead a private life away from the cameras

While it is clear their kids are learning from the best, George admits as they grow, his kids are still becoming their own person.

"Well twins tell you a lot," he said during an appearance on Good Morning America, before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

© Taylor Hill George as a cheeky side his kids have adopted

He continued: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people."

"They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are… They're raised by the same parents, you know."

© Getty Images George and Amal adore being parents

George and Amal are trying to give their children a "normal" upbringing, which was one reason they didn't give them names which were out of the ordinary.

"They're already going to have enough trouble," George told AARP Magazine. "It's hard being the son of somebody famous and successful."

And for that reason: "I didn't want, like, weird-ass names for our kids."

© Getty They say their daughter looks Amal and their son like George

They've rarely been seen in public but the actor admits: "One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father."

Although they're both fans of a prank, George gave insight into their differing personalities when he opened up about his children in an interview in The Guardian: "Alexander loves to laugh and Ella's very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules."

And one thing is for sure, Amal says: "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but the weather.' He can solve all of their problems and is the funniest person they have met."