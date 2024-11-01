George Clooney has been preparing for his Broadway debut for a little while now, but the Oscar-winning actor's massive venture in the Big Apple has confirmed some exciting finer details.

The Wolfs star, 63, will appear in the stage adaptation of his 2005 movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, and it has now been revealed that George will officially make his theatre debut on March 12, 2025 with a run of preview productions before the actor then appears in front of an audience for its official opening on April 3.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2024 Albie Awards at New York Public Library

It has also been shared, according to a report in Deadline, that George and his fellow castmates will be putting on their production of the historical drama at the iconic Winter Garden Theater.

Though the actor and director will only be appearing in the Broadway production for a limited time, George revealed in the summer that the massive career move would take up "six months of his life" while preparing, rehearsing and subsequently performing in New York City. The role also means a relocation for the A-lister.

George and his human rights barrister wife, Amal, who share seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have a property in New York City, however, it's not known if Amal and the children will be joining him and setting down roots in NYC while George completes his Broadway run, or if the couple will decide to keep their kids in their usual routine and instead make regular visits.

George told GQ in August: "I'm going to be on Broadway. Look, that's going to be six months of my life in New York. It's like we're talking about time allotment.

"I won't do another thing. I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So, I don't want to lose all of that."

© Taylor Hill George will head to New York to appear on Broadway in spring 2025

He continued: "But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I've never been on Broadway. So we're still trying to do things and new things and try things."

The family spend much of their time in Europe. They have an enormous home in Sonning, on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border in the UK, while they also spend a lot of time at their Chateau in Provence, in the south of France.

© Alamy Stock Photo George Clooney as Fred Friendly on Good Night, and Good Luck, 2005

It's thought that the children are being educated in France after the couple decided they wanted to raise Ella and Alexander away from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight.

Meanwhile, George will star as Edward R. Murrow in the production he co-wrote with Grant Heslov. Together, George and Grant adapted their screenplay for the stage.

In the 2005 film, the Ocean's 11 actor portrayed the role of Fred W. Friendly, while David Strathairn portrayed the character George will be taking on for the stage. The movie was a phenomenal success and was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Director for George.