George and Amal Clooney go 'unnoticed' amid new life in France

George and Amal Clooney are living a life of luxury thanks to residing at a drop-dead gorgeous chateau in the heart of Provence. But it seems the Hollywood power couple have managed to blend into the local town seamlessly.

The Ocean's 11 actor, 63, and his human rights barrister and law professor wife, 43, purchased their property in 2021 for a cool $8.3 million.

Their idyllic chateau, named Domaine Le Canadel, is a short distance from Brignoles and the neighbouring town Cotignac and they've made quite an impression on the locals already.

The Clooneys quiet life in Brignoles, Provence

George and Amal arrived in Brignoles in 2021 and since then locals have spoken out about what it's been like having Hollywood A-listers calling their sleepy town home.

Ganaelle Joly, the owner of the bakery Lou Gourmandises, told the Daily Mail: "Madame Clooney is tall and fabulous and very, very, beautiful. No matter who you are, you are going to look at her."

The business owner also said that when recognised, the "down-to-earth" couple are more than happy to oblige when it comes to pictures and interacting with fans.

Ganaelle told the publication how the pair came into the bakery for some sandwiches and salmon, along with their dog, and the owner even had a photo alongside the Oscar-winning actor.

"If George puts on a hat and sunglasses, he can easily go unnoticed."

Meanwhile, a dining manager at Picotte told a local newspaper: "They are very simple customers. He chose a marrow bone and a plate of cheeses. She had a salad. She speaks French very well, by the way.

"They're down to earth, simple and nice. They're not acting like huge stars. Many celebrities come to live in the region because once they've been noticed, the novelty wears off and they're able to just live their lives."

However, while the Clooneys no doubt relish being largely left alone when out and about in the town near their home, it wasn't always so.

According to Paris Match, when they first arrived the pair were mobbed by excitable fans in a local supermarket.

The media outlet also alleges that the local hysteria has resulted in them hardly leaving their home except to visit restaurants. Fortunately, it sounds like when dining out nowadays the couple can enjoy some privacy.

George and Amal's impressive chateau in the heart of Provence

The chateau boasts multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, generously sized lawns, a full-size pool, a tennis court, a lake, and an olive grove, all nestled on 400 acres of land.

What's more, their home is just a nine-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, the $500m winery that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased in 2011.

The former couple bought the property and a fifty per cent stake in the wine business with Marc Perrin but are now in a legal dispute about ownership.