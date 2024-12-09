Amy Robach makes surprising marriage confession that catches T.J. Holmes off guard

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up about their future together, sharing sweet and candid details about their relationship on the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast.

The couple, whose romance first made headlines in late 2022, answered a fan question about their plans to tie the knot, sparking heartfelt and playful exchanges that left fans swooning.

"It’s not an if, it’s a when. I like that. I actually appreciate that," Amy, 51, responded to the question about their wedding plans. But she quickly added a twist, turning to T.J., 47, and reminding him of his earlier words: "T.J., you told me that I should never propose to you."

T.J., seemingly caught off guard, responded with mock confusion, "Propose to me?" Amy clarified, "Remember, we were talking about women proposing to men? But I’m just saying that if I answer this, I feel like that’d be kind of in part me saying when I would like to get married."

Amy, ever thoughtful, avoided setting a specific timeline but admitted, "We don’t have a date, obviously, and we haven’t even decided what we’re going to do. But because if I said I want to and I’d like to in the fall, that would be akin to me proposing to you."

© Getty Images Amy and TJ recently revealed wedding plans

T.J. then turned the question back on himself and provided a direct answer. "When? Sooner rather than later," he said with a laugh. "And I say that based on my exclusive conversations with the bride."

He added: "We’re not trying to figure things out. We’re not trying to see if we want to be together. We’re not doing a trial run. That’s not where we are. The decision has been made to spend a life together."

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach moved in together

Calling marriage "a byproduct of what’s happening," T.J. made it clear that the couple is deeply committed. "It’s coming," he said confidently.

Amy agreed, emphasizing the distinction between their views on marriage and weddings. "We’ve talked about marriage. We haven’t talked about a wedding. And there is a difference between the two," she noted, hinting at their more pragmatic approach to planning their future.

© Getty Images T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach got together in 2022

This heartfelt discussion follows more than two months of updates from the couple, who confirmed in September that they were officially living together. On an earlier podcast episode, T.J. shared details of their new "living situation," revealing that they have been cohabitating for weeks and regularly switch between their respective apartments, which are within walking distance of each other.

"We’ve been living together for the past few weeks," Amy confirmed during the episode, marking another milestone in their whirlwind romance.

The couple’s journey to this point has been eventful, to say the least. Their relationship first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, under less-than-ideal circumstances.

At the time, Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue, while T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. The romance drew significant media attention, with both Amy and T.J. stepping away from their positions on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are such a sweet couple!

However, the couple has consistently denied allegations of infidelity, with a source close to the pair stating there was no overlap between their romance and their respective marriages.

Since then, Amy and T.J. have embraced their new chapter, reaching several significant milestones along the way. They launched their joint podcast earlier this year, offering fans a candid glimpse into their lives and relationship. They’ve also made their red carpet debut as a couple, showcasing their happiness and unity.

In May, T.J. opened up about his feelings for Amy in a particularly moving podcast episode. "I wanna marry you. I don’t need to. I want to be married to you," he said. "And that’s such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts."