Chris Martin confesses to 'sad' life as an empty nester

Chris Martin recently opened up about the bittersweet reality of being an empty nester and reflected on his daughter Apple’s debutante ball in an honest and heartfelt interview with Rolling Stone.

The Coldplay frontman, who shares Apple, 20, and Moses, 17, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, admitted that life at home has changed dramatically now that both of his children have left for college. "It’s sad. That’s the only word," he said candidly. "But of course, it’d be weirder if they were still like, 'I can’t leave.' Then you’d be more worried."

Apple is currently studying at Vanderbilt University, while Moses has just begun his freshman year at Brown.

Their departure has left Chris navigating a quieter house and adjusting to the absence of their daily presence. However, the bond between father and children remains strong, as evidenced by his playful sense of humor.

"I like [my kids] very much," Chris shared. "Even though they’re not biologically mine—I’m breaking the story now," he joked.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Chris dances with daughter Apple

He went on to reveal one of his favorite ways to embarrass his son in public. "If we’re walking down the street and someone says, 'I’m sorry to disturb you while you’re with your son,' I say, 'That’s not my son. That’s my partner,'" he chuckled. "Yeah, I like them a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair."

The interview, conducted shortly before Apple’s highly anticipated debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, gave Chris a chance to reflect on this milestone moment. The musician admitted that attending the grand event was never something he had imagined for himself but that his love for his daughter made it an easy decision.

© Instagram Moses Martin and Chris Martin

"It’s so not something I ever thought I’d do," he confessed. "But because I’m so in love with her, I’m like, 'OK.'" The evening, held at the iconic Shangri-La Hotel, offered a rare opportunity for the entire family to reconnect amidst the glamour and tradition of one of the most exclusive social events in the world.

© Instagram Gwyneth, Moses, Blythe and Chris dressed to the nines to support Apple's shining moment

Apple, poised and radiant, wore a custom Valentino sky-blue gown from the designer’s Spring 2025 collection, a creation that reportedly took an astonishing 750 hours to complete. The strapless masterpiece featured intricate detailing and perfectly complemented her elegance as she made her grand entrance.

Her chevalier for the evening was Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck, the dashing son of filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and Creative Commons pioneer Christiane Asschenfeldt.