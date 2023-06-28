Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses, 17, is the spitting image of dad Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow recently delighted her followers by sharing a snapshot of her 17-year-old son Moses during their vacation in the fashion capital, Milan on her Instastories.

The photo undoubtedly bears witness to the uncanny resemblance Moses shares with his father, Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin.

The intimate photo, captured against a rustic Milanese wall, reveals the stylish mother-son pair gazing intently into the camera lens.

With Moses sporting a classic schoolboy look, his resemblance to his father, Chris Martin, is hard to overlook. The Shakespeare In Love actress punctuated the candid snapshot with a simple caption, "@fondazioneprada," referring to their location at the time.

© Instagram Moses is the spitting image of his dad Chris Martin

The star, who had earlier posted a snapshot from Coldplay's concert in Milan, shares her two kids, Apple, 19, and Moses, with the singer.

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses cooks at home

Her posts often offer glimpses into the family's sweet bond, painted with love, laughter, and music.

The doting mother took to social media back in April to mark Moses' 17th birthday, sharing a tender photo where she donned a white shirt, her arm lovingly wrapped around her son, as he captured the moment.

© Instagram Gwyneth with Moses

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," the Goop founder captioned the picture, expressing her love for her son.

Further praising Moses, she penned, "@mosesmartin, you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. Your perfect impressions keep us all laughing, and your harmonies inspire us." Her adoration was palpable as she wrapped up her post, stating, "I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

Gwyneth and Chris’ romantic journey began in 2022, culminating in a private wedding ceremony at a Southern California hotel in December 2003. At the time, Gwyneth was expecting their first child, Apple, with Moses following suit in 2006.

However, their relationship took an unexpected turn in 2014 when they stunned fans with their decision to "consciously uncouple," with their divorce being finalized in 2016. The following years brought major shifts in the family dynamics, notably when Apple ventured off to college, a move that Gwyneth found particularly challenging.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Apple are carbon copies of each other

The actress candidly confessed the emotional toll of this transition during her recent attendance at the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Los Angeles.

She described Apple's departure as "truly horrifying," admitting: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears." The moment left her longing to spend more time with her daughter. Despite the inevitable hurdles of parenthood,