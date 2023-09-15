Dylan Dreyer’s young son faces rivalry from baby brother - details

Dylan Dreyer, a prominent face on the Today Show, seems to be nurturing future culinary stars right in her home. The 42-year-old meteorologist recently took to social media to showcase the budding cooking talent of her youngest son, Russell, affectionately known as "Rusty."

In a delightful video shared by Dylan, Rusty, who's about to turn two by month's end, takes center stage. With unwavering focus, the toddler is seen meticulously preparing a simple yet healthy snack — a neatly sliced banana.

And while most toddlers his age would require substantial assistance, Rusty, under the watchful eye of his mother and with just a smattering of verbal guidance, manages to slice the fruit himself.

He uses what seems to be a child-friendly knife, emphasizing the importance of safety even during fun activities.

As he takes intermittent bites from the banana slices, Rusty doesn’t let his concentration waver, continuing his slicing efforts. When done, with a brimming sense of accomplishment, he turns to Dylan, proudly announcing his culinary feat.

Recognizing the fun and competition brewing in her home, Dylan humorously captioned the video: "Competition is fierce in our home." She then shifted the focus onto her eldest son, Calvin, implying through her jest that Rusty might have just "taken his job."

Her caption, "Cooking with…Rusty??" was a playful nod to her previous posts titled "Cooking with Cal."

© Getty Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin love to create in the kitchen

The response from social media was instantaneous. Many users lauded Dylan for her proactive approach in imparting valuable life skills to her children from such a tender age.

A user commented: "You will have three chefs and you will never have to cook," praising her foresight and adding: "What a smart mom you are!"

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Fans marveled over how cute Dylan Dreyer's three sons are

The excitement was palpable among her followers. Another user chimed in with: "Proud little Rusty and now you'll have another cook in the house!"

They playfully speculated about a potential future endeavor, suggesting:"A few more years you can open a restaurant and call it 'Three Sons Restaurante' and you'll have three professional chefs who trained with the best!!"

© Instagram Photo shared by Dylan Dreyer on Instagram July 2023 where she appears in a pool with her youngest son Rusty during her vacation in Italy with her family.

The camaraderie between the brothers, especially between Rusty and 6-year-old Calvin, didn't go unnoticed. "The friendly rivalry begins," quipped a third user. Yet another offered a fresh perspective, proposing, "Try naming it cooking with kids!!!"

However, Dylan's tribe doesn't just consist of Calvin and Rusty. There's also the charming 3-year-old Ollie, completing the trio of potential culinary prodigies.

This heartwarming family portrait is made complete with Dylan’s husband, Brian Fichera. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, embarked on their parenting journey four years post their nuptials.