Dylan Dreyer beams in 'elusive' family photo as fans fixate on the same thing

Dylan Dreyer's latest candid glimpse into family life with her husband, Brian Fichera, and their boys may be one of their finest yet.

On Tuesday, Brian took to Instagram to post a wholesome snapshot with Dylan, Rusty, one, Ollie, three, and Calvin, six.

In the image, the family were walking down a suburban street with their sons driving a mini jeep as the sun shone down on them.

The five-strong brood were joined by their pet pooch, Bosco, who rarely features in photos and Brian referenced him in the caption that read: "The elusive full family portrait including OG fish family member Bosco. Truly a “where were you when” moment."

Fans loved seeing them all together and commented: "You have to get the pic whenever you can. It’s cute," and, "Frame it - holiday card pic right there."

But many noticed the same thing as Dylan's sons were squinting into the sunlight and pulling questionable faces.

"Should we be concerned Cal appears to be driving with his eyes closed?" one quipped as another suggested: "Great picture. Sunglasses might make for happier kiddos," and, "Adorable. Great photo. Sunglasses (or hats) for the kids. Spare the eyesight."

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan and Brian's sons are adorable

The family photo comes just days ahead of a special day for their youngest, who will turn two on September 29.

For last year's celebrations, they took a vacation in Rome, when they had more than one reason to party.

Dylan and her husband have been married for ten years

Alongside photos from their Italian getaway, Dylan wrote: "Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in-laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage! #feelingblessed."

When Dylan returned to Today four months after Rusty was born, she confirmed their family was complete. "I really don't want that extra one," she told her co-hosts about any plans for baby number four. "I'm ready to start our family and start doing things and it's great."

Dylan says she's 'maxed out' and not having baby number four

She reiterated her feelings in an exclusive interview with HELLO! when she said: "I think I've maxed out now. I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Dylan loves being a mom

Dylan and Brian initially thought they were done after baby number too, but things changed for them.

"After we had Oliver, I thought I'll never do that again," she added. "But something didn't feel complete for us. Both of us had a twinge that we still wanted a third child. Now we have him and everything feels right and complete."

