Dylan Dreyer makes heartbreaking confession as she celebrates her son's 8th birthday

It's a busy time for Today's Dylan Dreyer as she not only celebrates Christmas, but her eldest son Calvin's eighth birthday.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer, her husband and kids

But as the nation's favorite meteorologist took to social media to celebrate the special day, she revealed something utterly heartbreaking about her relationship with motherhood: she had low expectations for herself as a mom.

In a caption dedicated to her son, she wrote: "How are you 8???? I remember the day you were born…I never thought I’d be a good mom. Now I'm making homemade layer cakes with the Bruins logo and ice skating with 3 boys. It's what Cal wanted and I will give these boys the world. Happy birthday buddy!!!"

The star shared a number of moments from Cal's special day, as she revealed during the 3rd Hour on December 17 that the family celebrated with a hockey themed party over the weekend.

She posted a photo of her eight-year-old son grinning next to a slice of birthday cake, decorated in the colors of hockey team the Boston Bruins. Dylan also revealed she took her three sons ice skating, seemingly outside the star's place of work, the Rockefeller Center where they have a rink every year.

© Instagram Dylan threw a party for her son Calvin's 8th birthday

Calvin could be seen skating, pushing his brother Ollie along on a skating aid shaped like a polar bear. Meanwhile, Dylan pushed her youngest son Rusty along on a similar aid.

No doubt, Dylan's children were incredibly excited as her children's book arrived at their house ahead of its publication on January 7. Just yesterday, the star took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

© @dylandreyernbc Cal turned 8

"When my new book arrives [sic] yesterday and it’s already Rusty’s favorite…I couldn’t be prouder!! A Peek Out Your Window arrives for everyone January 7th!!!"

She added: "Preorder available now and if you need an idea for the holidays, Misty the Cloud is available in 2 picture books and 2 Step Into Reading books!! Thank you as always for supporting me in this little passion project!!"

Dylan told HELLO! that while she'd never thought of writing a children's book, the idea for her books was partly inspired by her husband, Brian Fichera.

"My husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together," she said.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather," she added. "He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there."