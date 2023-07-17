Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas: baby boy's name revealed!

The actress and her husband announced they were expecting in March

Congratulations are in order, Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom! The star, 37, has welcomed her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.

The Parent Trap actress confirmed the news via her reps with a statement to People, revealing the couple welcomed a baby boy who they have named Luai, born in Dubai, where Lindsay and Bader live. Luai is an Arabic name, and means "shield" or "protector."

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the star's rep said in their statement.

It remains unclear when exactly their new bundle of joy was born, but over the weekend, Lindsay revealed in a photo on Instagram that her family was already in town in anticipation to little Luai's birth.

Lindsay first announced news of her pregnancy with an Instagram post on March 14, when she posted a photo of a white onesie with "Coming soon…" printed on it, and captioned it: "We are blessed and excited!"

She and her husband Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where the first-time mom moved in 2014.

The two secretly married in April of 2022 at an undisclosed location, though their nuptials weren't confirmed until that summer. They first announced their engagement in November of 2021.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything," Lindsay wrote of her now husband in a July 2, 2022 Instagram post, confirming they had tied the knot.

© Instagram Lindsay shared some beautiful bump shots throughout her pregnancy

The first-time parents met out at a restaurant on an otherwise uneventful Monday night, Lindsay recently told Allure. She admitted she told him the night they met: "I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever."

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader tied the knot in April of 2022

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she also told the outlet, admitting that she had a penchant for crying more than usual during her pregnancy. "Happy tears. That's just who I am," she maintained, adding: "Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

She also revealed they plan to raise their baby in Dubai. Though she is originally from the Bronx and was raised in Long Island – where much of her family remains today – today she appreciates the privacy the United Arab Emirates city offers.

© Instagram Lindsay was glowing in a June mirror selfie

Because of strict privacy laws, Dubai has rendered the paparazzi – which infamously trailed Lindsay at the peak of her teen career and subsequent troubles – virtually illegal. Lindsay admitted to Allure that her life in Dubai isn't full of much excitement or hubbub, and described it as similar to the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, "because it's the same thing every day."

"I love it," she said, adding: "I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young," and that: "Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."