Lindsay Lohan talks baby number 2 just months after welcoming son Luai

Lindsay Lohan's still basking in the glow of being a boy mom after welcoming her son Luai in July with her husband Bader Shammas.

The actress, 37, appeared on the latest episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna and sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to gush over motherhood.

While with her close friend and godmother to Luai, Ayesha Curry, she was asked whether she believed more kids were in the cards for her family, and she did not disappoint.

"Yes of course," she quickly answered, and when Hoda jokingly asked if she wanted as many as Ayesha and Steph (who are expecting their fourth child), she responded: "I mean…you never know! Let's go for a second first."

Lindsay, who came from a big family herself with three other siblings (who have all been in her movies as well), continued: "I love having siblings.

"I feel so blessed to have other siblings to hang with and talk to and relate with, so I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience."

© NBC News/Today with Hoda and Jenna Lindsay was a guest on "Today with Hoda and Jenna"

The Irish Wish star recently spoke with E! News about how things had changed for the way she looked at her career since giving birth, explaining: "I want to do things that my son can see…but I also want to do things that inspire me.

"It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it," she continued, adding that "everything's changing" in her life.

However, Lindsay did mention that the one major plus about him still being so young was that he could travel with her while he worked, away from their family home in Dubai. In fact, she brought him along to Ireland while she filmed Irish Wish.

© Getty Images When asked if she wanted more kids, she responded: "Yes of course"

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she mentioned. "And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

In an interview with Allure ahead of welcoming her first child, the Mean Girls star opened up about life in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis with her husband.

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader welcomed their son Luai in July 2023

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day,” she said with laughter. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

"Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added, mentioning that it was easier for her to spend evenings in the city taking meetings as people in the Stateside start waking up.

© Instagram "It's a learning process – I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Of ambitions for the future, in film and beyond, Lindsay mused: "Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about," adding that the city "gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next."

