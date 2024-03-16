Exclusive: Lindsay Lohan admits her perspective on the world has changed since welcoming son Luai

Lindsay Lohan joined Christina Aguilera and Brenda Song at a celebration of Y2K on Friday March 15, and told HELLO! how being a new mom had altered her perception on the way she approached the world.

The icon of the 2000s has had a resurgence in recent years – including getting married to her longterm partner Badar Shammas and welcoming her son Luai – and now stars in the new Netflix romcom Irish Wish.

© Kevin Mazur/VF24 Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"I'm very excited [for the world to see the film]," Lindsay shared at the Clarins' event, held in a private residence in the celebrity-enclave of Holmby Hills. Working with the legendary British actress Jane Seymour was "great," said Lindsay, adding: "She's an amazing woman, she has such great advice and I love her. She told me, 'You always have to remember to just always put you first.'"

When asked if that was a piece of advice she had taken to heart, she joked: "Definitely, especially being a mother." Her son Luai was born in 2023 and she shared that he is "doing great".

© Netflix Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kell in Irish Wish

Lindsay, 37, has been open recently about how she curates her own social media feeds because she is concerned about the pressure for new moms to snap back to their old body size. "I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill", she told Bustle.

"I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look 'good' so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time", she advised.

Lindsay's own struggles with her body image and eating disorders are well-documented, and she opened up about her own eating disorder in a 2006 interview with Vanity Fair. The star revealed that Saturday Night Live stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and showrunner Lorne Michaels had held an intervention for the star, fearing she might experience the same fate of the late comedians John Belushi and Chris Farley.

"They sat me down, literally before I was going to do the show, and they said, 'You need to take care of yourself. We care about you too much, and we've seen too many people do this,'", she explained in the interview. "I just started bawling. I knew I had a problem and I couldn't admit it."h