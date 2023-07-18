Lindsay Lohan's multi-millionaire husband and their lavish life in Dubai following baby son's arrival

Lindsay Lohan has transformed her life after moving to Dubai almost nine years ago. The Mean Girls actress is now a wife and a mom of one after she and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child, a son named Luai, whose birth they announced on July 17.

Lindsay, 37, and Badar, 36, are very protective of their private life and prefer to keep their relationship to themselves. Not much is known about her financier husband, with the couple appearing to enjoy a quiet, but luxurious life in the UAE, although Lindsay has shared insights into their dating history in the past.

Who is Lindsay Lohan's husband, Bader Shammas?

© Getty Images Lindsay Lohan met her husband Bader Shammas at a restaurant in Dubai

Bader, who was born in Kuwait, is an established financier who currently holds the title of Assistant Vice President at the banking firm Credit Suisse, where he has worked since 2018.

He attended the University of South Florida and in 2010 he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from The University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business. Bader reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $100 million.

Where do Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas live?

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader live in a $4 million villa in Dubai

Lindsay, Bader, and their newborn son live in a four-bedroom, 7,00 square-foot villa overlooking Kite Beach, which Lindsay has described as her first "family home".

"I wanted a beautiful and relaxed home for me and my family, with a calming palette of neutrals punctuated with nautical blues," she told The National News. Lindsay worked with celebrity interior decorator, Kate Instone to create a space that was "coastal calm".

The interior also boasts upcycled furniture from her previous apartment. "It is so easy just to discard things and buy new, and usually these discarded items just end up in landfill," she explained. "I brought everything I could with me. I then worked hard with Kate and her team to make sure my existing items blended seamlessly with all the new items we needed."

When did Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas meet?

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader started dating in 2019

Lindsay and Bader met in 2019 at a Dubai restaurant. Recalling their first encounter with Allure, Lindsay said they spoke for hours before she said to him: "'I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever.'" She added: "I'd never been able to talk to someone like this."

When did Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shammas get engaged?

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader prefer to keep their relationship private

The couple got engaged in November 2021 after Bader popped the question in Utah while she was filming the Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas. Bader presented Lindsay with a ring reported to be worth a whopping $250,000. "My love. My life. My family. My future. #love," she captioned photos of the couple after their engagement alongside a diamond ring emoji.

When did Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shammas get married?

© Instagram Lindsay and Bader have released no wedding photos or details of special day

Lindsay and Bader tied the knot on April 3, 2022, during a secret ceremony. She confirmed their nuptials three months later with a post on Instagram, which read: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lindsay said of Bader: "I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life, and he's an amazing guy, man, and I love him, and we're a great team."

Do Lindsay Lohan and Badar Shammas have children?

© Instagram Lindsay brought her baby boy home to this gorgeous nursery

Lindsay and Bader welcomed their first child in July, a baby boy named Luai, which in Arabic means 'shield or protector'.

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the star's rep said in a statement to People.