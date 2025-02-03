Christine Lampard shares adorable photo with daughter Patricia on special celebration

TV presenter Christine Lampard has shared a glimpse inside her birthday celebrations with loved ones.

The star, who turned 46 on Sunday, marked the special occasion with her family, including her little girl Patricia who treated Christine to a very touching surprise.

© Getty Images Christine is best known for starring on Loose Women

Taking to her Instagram account at the weekend, the mother-of-two opted to upload a pair of images, offering fans a rare insight into life away from the spotlight. One snapshot featured a cluster of pinky-orange balloons, while a second photo showed Christine posing next to her daughter Patricia, six, while clasping a present.

© Instagram Christine celebrated her 46th birthday on 2 February

On her wrist, the Loose Women star could be seen rocking a homemade bracelet featuring an array of wooden beads in shades of buttermilk, sherbet pink, yellow and red - an accessory she hinted had been crafted by one of her two children.

© Instagram The presenter celebrated with loved ones

In her caption, Christine wrote: "Feeling very loved and grateful today! Thank you so much for all the birthday messages. And the best presents are homemade."

Protecting her daughter's privacy, the 46-year-old ensured that Patricia's face was hidden from view.

Capturing a sweet moment between the pair, Christine opted to include her little one's hand which gestured towards a pink present wrapped in paper adorned with unicorns and a large white card sealed with a felt heart.

Fans and friends were quick to send their well-wishes in the comments section, with one writing: "Happy birthday Christine hope you have amazing day with your family," while a second chimed in: "Very happy birthday, love the bracelet," and a third sweetly remarked: "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays! You’re so right, the best presents are homemade!"

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

Christine shares Patricia and a son called Freddie, three, with her footballer husband, Frank. The pair wed in 2015 and went on to welcome their two children in 2018 and 2021. Find out more in the video below...

They have a beautiful blended family thanks to Frank's two daughters from a previous relationship also being in the mix. Christine has previously spoken about her bond with her stepdaughters Isla, 17, and Luna, 19, as well as their relationship with Patricia and Freddie.

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond

During an interview with Fabulous magazine, the broadcaster said of her two little ones: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."