Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa's wife Heather reveal what their relationship is really like with Mother's Day gesture

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa showed that despite the contention leading up to their 2018 divorce, their blended families couldn't be more appreciative of one another.

Christina, 40, and Tarek, 42, are the parents of daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, while Tarek and his now-wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 36, share one-year-old son Tristan. Christina is now married to Josh Hall, 43.

For Mother's Day, the two couples celebrated their kids' love for each other, with Christina and Josh sending bouquets of flowers to Heather on behalf of Brayden, Taylor, and themselves.

Recommended video You may also like Heather Rae El Moussa shares insight into her relationship with husband Tarek

The favor was returned, with Heather and Tarek sending flowers to Christina on behalf of the two kids and themselves, even leaving a sweet note for the HGTV star.

Both moms documented the sweet gesture on their Instagram Stories, with Christina gushing over being a mom to her two older kids and her youngest, four-year-old Hudson (shared with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger).

Heather, on the other hand, revealed that her Mother's Day plans had to take a break because she was taking care of her baby boy, who had fallen sick over the weekend.

© Instagram Christina shows off the flowers she received from Tarek and Heather

The El Moussas and Halls know how to do co-parenting right, having developed a strong relationship since their split caused by Tarek's mental health struggles and an incident involving a gun.

LATEST: Christina Hall teases life updates 'on the horizon' as she shares big news

In an interview with People, he called it "devastating" when he realized Christina had moved on with English TV host Ant after his stint in rehab. However, he understood where his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-host was coming from.

© Instagram Heather in turn showed the flowers she received from Christina and Josh

"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," he shared. "We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."

MORE: Christina Hall's son Hudson steals the show in relatable photo from latest family update

However, he revealed that they were now stronger with their new spouses, and as co-parents, their relationship is "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina. We really focus on the kids."

© Instagram The former "Selling Sunset" star spent Mother's Day caring for her baby boy

Former Selling Sunset star Heather, for her part, loves being a mom to Taylor and Brayden, sharing in a recent Instagram post that being a stepmom offered her "perspective."

MORE: Christina Hall's son Brayden twins with half-brother in photos from 'chaos' filled weekend with Tarek El Moussa

"All 3 of the kids have made me a better person in different ways. I got my feet wet with Tay & Bray & then Tristan's sweet soul chose me to be his mama," she penned.

© Instagram Christina and Tarek co-parent their children Taylor and Brayden

"The kids have given me [a] different perspective of life. There is a different purpose when you become a mother, you think different, you feel different. Life is more fun, but scary, I worry about things I've never worried about before. It's chaotic but it's beautiful chaos. I barely rest, I never have lazy days. Some days I miss that. But the alternative is SO much better."