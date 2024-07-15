Christina Hall reveals how daughter really feels about her reunion with dad Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae

Christina Hall is gearing up for a new chapter in her life and career with her upcoming show, The Flip Off.

In an interview with E! News, Christina, who shares kids Taylor, 13, and Braydon, 8, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex Ant Anstead, revealed how her teenage daughter really feels about this exciting yet challenging reunion.

“They don't necessarily super care,” Christina admitted about her children’s reaction to The Flip Off, which will see her and her husband Josh Hall compete against Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in a house-flipping showdown.

However, Taylor, who is rapidly growing into her own, had some specific advice for her mom. “My daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this,’” Christina shared with a laugh.

Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite

Set to debut in early 2025, The Flip Off features the couples competing to see who can buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest profit.

Despite the anticipation, Christina confessed she’s a bit nervous about the group dynamics. “I think that there's a lot of big personalities here. I mean not think—I know there's a lot of personalities, there's a lot of dynamics,” she said. “So it's gonna be really interesting. I'm honestly a little bit nervous. But it should be fun.”

© Jon Kopaloff Christina Hall (2nd L), Josh Hall (2nd R), and Christina's three children

In May, Christina and Heather teased the show with a lighthearted Instagram video, highlighting their similarities and Tarek’s playful confusion, “I guess it is confusing.” But when it comes to Taylor’s social media usage, Christina takes a more cautious approach.

“I really try to keep them off social media,” she explained. “I just really, truly never even wanted her to have it. We’re lucky we grew up in a different generation. There was less keeping up with the Joneses. That didn't really even exist. It’s just so many filters and everything. I just don't really feel like it's good for them.”

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor

Christina values open communication with her daughter, ensuring they have meaningful conversations offline.

“I just really, really try to keep the communication open and try to remember what it was like to be her age,” the 40-year-old said. “And just really have those deep talks and know that no matter what, I'm here for her and she can literally tell me anything without judgment.”

© Christina Hall Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

One of Christina’s favorite pastimes with Taylor is having heart-to-heart talks. “We have deep conversations a lot, especially before she goes to bed,” she revealed. “During summer, obviously our activities are different, but we love riding our e-bikes to the beach, we like going to water parks, getting our nails done, shopping. But for us, we really love to talk to each other.”

© Instagram Taylor with her dad Tarek and Heather

Family plays a crucial role in Christina’s life, and this season’s premiere episode of Christina on the Coast reflects that. The episode shows Christina revisiting and renovating her childhood home. “I got to renovate my parents' house, which is super fun—just like a fun, family dynamic—and I think viewers are really gonna love that episode,” she gushed.

The new season also promises some impressive projects. “And then after that is just some really huge projects. I feel like normally in past seasons I've just done a couple rooms, but this season I get to tackle the whole house in a lot of projects, take it down to the studs, alter floor plans—just much bigger, bolder renovations,” she teased.