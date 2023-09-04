Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta have welcomed their third child together

Congratulations are in order for Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta of Belgium, who have welcomed their third child, a little girl called Alix.

Announcing the news on social media, the Belgian Royal Palace confirmed: "Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Alix. She was born in Brussels on Saturday 2 September, weighs 3.4 kg and, like her mother, is doing well. Their families share in this great joy."

The post also included an adorable photo of the bundle of joy, who was pictured sleeping soundly wearing a white baby grow with frilly collar. How precious!

The new baby was welcomed at Delta hospital in Auderghem at 5:29am on Saturday.

A family friend, Herve Verhoosel, gave some further information on the birth, revealing that Alix's brother and sister had already been into the hospital to greet her. Also explaining that upon leaving the hospital, the happy parents wholeheartedly thanked Dr. Pastijn, the entire Delta hospital maternity team as well as the management for their "excellent care".

The couple already have two children together, their firstborn Archduchess Anna Astrid, who was born in 2016, and their son Maximilian who came along in 2019.

Their eldest daughter and only son were both born at Saint-Pierre University Hospital in Brussels.

© Photo: Getty Images The royals married in 2014

The couple married in 2014 at the Basilica Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome, with the bride sporting a breathtaking ivory Valentino gown.

The guestlist was awash with royalty and aristocracy, including the UK's very own Princess Beatrice. Interestingly, Prince Andrew's daughter attended the wedding in Valentino too, a blush number she also wore for Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding.

This year, the UK also celebrated a new baby born into the royal family – Princess Eugenie's second son, Ernest.

In June, the royal announced the lovely news on Instagram.

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

A picture showed August doting on his baby brother – so cute!