Sunday was an exciting day for royal fans – we not only found out what Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have called their baby boy, but we have also caught our first glimpse of the royal tot.

In a gorgeous photo shared on the Swedish royals' official Instagram page, Kungahuset, their son Prince Julian could be seen wearing a cream cosy jumper with frilled sleeves.

The newborn, who has big dark eyes and dark hair, appeared to be lying on white linen sheets in the snap, which was taken by his doting dad Prince Carl.

The adorable photo quickly sparked a reaction from followers – many of whom noted the family resemblance between Julian and his mother.

"He looks just like his mom! Congrats!" commented one, while another agreed, adding: "Congrats from Barbados. He looks like his mom." A third translated to: "So cute. Very similar to Sofia!"

The Swedish royals released this adorable photo, taken by Prince Carl Philip

Sofia and Carl – who are already parents to Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three – welcomed their third child on Friday.

The statement read: "The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well."

On Sunday, it was revealed that his name is Prince Julian Herbert Folke of Sweden, Duke of Halland, in a cabinet meeting held by King Carl XVI Gustaf, in keeping with royal tradition.

The couple with their two older sons, Prince Gabriel (left) and Prince Alexander (right)

His middle name Folke is one of the King’s middle names, while Halland is a former duchy of Prince Bertil, who was Carl XVI Gustaf's uncle.

Young Prince Julian has already made history as he is the first to be born without a HRH title since King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the royal house.

In 2019, the Swedish monarch announced that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of the royal house, and therefore will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

