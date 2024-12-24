Heidi Klum's towering teenage sons with ex Seal join sisters for family Christmas photo

Heidi Klum's entire family is with her to help celebrate the holiday season, and got together for one festive photograph.

The 51-year-old supermodel shares four kids with her ex-husband Seal: daughters Leni Klum, 20, and Lou, 15, and sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18. She welcomed Leni with her ex Flavio Briatore, and she was officially adopted by the musician, 61, in 2009.

Heidi is now married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 35, and he joined his wife, her children, and their family pets for a sweet Christmas snap.

Also included were Tom's brother and bandmate Bill Kaulitz, and Leni's boyfriend Aris Rechevsky. The couple were seen planting a kiss near the Christmas tree as the entire family dressed in Santa pajamas.

One of her sons posed with his back to the camera behind their tree, while Lou hid her face with her brother Henry's present. The rest of the gifts were seen under the family tree as well.

Henry and Leni now live away from the family home, both college students. Leni also works as a professional model, just like her mom, and has even starred in campaigns and hit the red carpet with Heidi on numerous occasions.

The America's Got Talent judge previously told Glamour that her kids have a "thick skin," specifically pointing out Leni's foray into modeling.

"She wanted to start at the age of 13, and I let her at 16," Heidi recalled. "At 16, kids in the USA can drive, so it was okay for me to let Leni model – if that's what she wanted. We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against."

"I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."

Heidi and Seal maintain an amicable relationship as co-parents to their four children while balancing their own relationships, with the musician admitting to Us Weekly: "It can be challenging."

"It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

The Germany's Next Top Model host also confessed to Today that raising a blended family is "never easy," while also mourning the end of their marriage. "So you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible."

"But other than that, this is life. Life has its ups and downs and even though I always wanted the forever house with the picket fence and the dog and the kids — it somewhat came through — other things have fallen apart."