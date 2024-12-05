Seal tears up over four kids with Heidi Klum as he reveals emotional gesture

Seal is keeping his loved ones close to him while he's traveling the world on tour, and that includes his four children.

The musician, 61, welcomed sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18, and daughter Lou, 15, with his ex-wife Heidi Klum. He also adopted her daughter Leni, 20, in 2009.

Despite their 2014 divorce, the four remain close with both their parents, and the "Kiss From a Rose" singer showcased just as much with his latest social media post.

Seal shared a snap of his guitar neck, and between each of the frets were the signatures of his four kids, Lou, Johan, Henry and Leni from top to bottom, plus a few others of those close to him, including his very private girlfriend Laura Strayer.

"The moment you tear up as you [realize]...you are happy," he wrote alongside the picture with a teary-eyed emoji, and his fans inundated with him support and words of encouragement in the comments section.

"Tear up at many of your songs! Happy tears, sad tears…alive tears! ALL good! Thank you for sharing your gift!" one sweetly penned, with another also adding: "You deserve all that love and more," and a third writing: "I know the feeling! You deserve all the best Seal!"

Both Heidi, 51, and Seal have since found love with other people, with Heidi now married to musician Tom Kaulitz. They have, however, spoken fondly of each other as co-parents.

Seal said to E! News of seeing his daughter Leni grow up in the spotlight: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

On his and Heidi's parenting skills, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have — between her mother and myself — that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

He previously told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Heidi previously confessed that "it's never easy" raising a blended family in a conversation with Today. "Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever."

"When I said 'yes', I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible."

"But other than that, this is life," she continued. "Life has its ups and downs and even though I always wanted the forever house with the picket fence and the dog and the kids — it somewhat came through — other things have fallen apart."

"And you know, new love comes along and I don't know — as long as everyone is happy, then I'm happy and we're all in a good place."