Joanna Gaines shares glimpse inside five-year-old son Crew's never-ending bedroom as it undergoes special transformation

Joanna Gaines is ready to leave spooky season behind her and welcome the holiday season into her home, and so is her son!

The Magnolia Network founder can always count on her youngest son, five-year-old Crew, for all things home transformations, and just in time for the festive winter season, he wanted to tackle his own bedroom transformation first.

Joanna lives with her husband and former HGTV co-star Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, and the two share five kids: Drake, 18, who recently became the first of the five kids to flock the nest and leave for college, followed by Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and of course little Crew.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines shares peek inside plant-filled living room

The doting mom took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a sweet update from her home, which she was outfitting to be what winter wonderland dreams are made of with the help of her son.

She posted a video which appropriately starts with Crew removing Halloween decorations from his bedroom window, before sharing a glimpse of his impressive bedroom, featuring moody blue walls, wood floors, and now, its very own Christmas tree!

Joanna captured Crew assembling his own tree in a corner of his room, and it is three times his size.

The five-year-old later got help from one of his sisters, who helped him outfit the Christmas tree with a plaid skirt, lights, and plenty of personal adornments.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip reveals warning to son Drake ahead of college move: 'Don't even come home'

MORE: Joanna Gaines teases brand new TV show on Magnolia Network: All we know

Plus, it's not just the tree making Crew's room a total winter wonderland, and Joanna later shared a glimpse of the rest of the decorations, including snow-capped model homes, a box for letters to Santa, and garlands.

© Instagram Crew turned his room into a winter wonderland with the help of his mom and sister

"Christmas in Crew's room," she wrote in her caption, adding: "He was ready for it," alongside a Christmas tree emoji.

MORE: Joanna Gaines reflects on difficult family shake-up following son Drake's departure

© Instagram Little Crew later marveled at the festive transformation

Beyond Crew's room in their Waco home, Joanna has also taken Christmas over to her Magnolia store, and earlier in the week she shared a video of its own festive transformation.

"The visual display team did their magic," she said, as she previewed all the new decorations and merchandise that had finally arrived at the store.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.