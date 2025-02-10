Paul Rudd's handsome son, 19, steals the limelight during outing with famous dad — see photo

Paul Rudd and his lookalike son, Jack, made for a handsome duo when they attended the Super Bowl together over the weekend.

The pair were photographed at the sporting event cheering on their beloved Kansa City Chiefs.

They posed for snaps together at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, wearing matching Chiefs jerseys.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce arrives at the Super Bowl 2025

At 19-years-old, Jack is all grown up and now stands as tall as his dad.

He bears a striking resemblance to Paul, with matching smiles and ruffled hairdos.

Paul's son doesn't look like this anymore

Sadly, their team lost and Paul and Jack's smiles were wiped from their faces as they were later photographed with their heads in their hands as the Philadelphia Eagles walked away with the win.

Paul and his longtime wife, Julie Yaeger, are also parents to their daughter, Darby, 14.

When he's not working, Paul says he loves to "just hang out with my family," adding, "that's what I kind of like the most."

© Alamy Stock Photo Paul Rudd posed with his lookalike son Jack

Paul and Jack share a passion for sport and he's been accompanying his dad to the Super Bowl for years.

But they generally stay out of the spotlight, preferring a low-key life away from Hollywood.

Paul previously gave insight into his son's personality when he confessed he'd inherited his sense of humor.

© Getty Images They attended the Super Bowl last year too

Talking about Jack, who was three at the time, Paul told People: "He loves to say funny words; he'll start talking about Yonkers, New York, and going [in a heavy New York accent], 'Yonkers!' He speaks with accents! It's so funny."

Paul's kids recognize him mostly as a dad, rather than a movie star, but he remembers the day they realized he was famous.

© Getty Paul and his wife Julie

"I'm not gonna, you know, sit my kids down when they're three and say, 'Hold on. I've got some DVDs to show you,'" he recalled during a conversation with Willie Geist. "I didn’t really even explain what I did.

"I think that my son, when he was about four or five, went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends. And there was a movie poster that I was on — it was in the lobby."

© Getty Paul Rudd with his wife Julie and children Jack and Darby

He added: "They all just thought that I worked at the movie theater. Which I thought was very cute."

"Then, yes, a few years later, I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together. I never corrected him. I said, 'No, I work at the AMC Loews.'"