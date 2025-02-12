Princess Eugenie and Beatrice same rules for their kids - despite being 1,500 miles apart

Sisters will naturally have some similar parenting techniques they've picked up from their mum and dad, but royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's unique ways they're raising their kids are surprisingly similar.

The pair used to share a home in St James's Palace before they married their partners and started families. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed sons August and Ernest following their 2018 wedding, while Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2021 before becoming parents to daughters Sienna and Athena.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

Unlike other members of the royal family, such as their parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew who raised their kids in Royal Lodge, Beatrice and Eugenie split their time between the UK and abroad, giving their kids a very international upbringing.

In Beatrice's case, she has escaped the bustle of city life with her home in the Cotswolds. Located near Edoardo's parents, the £3 million property reportedly has a swimming pool and tennis courts.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January 2025

The family also have the luxury of Edoardo's family's 18th-century holiday home in Italy, Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Ponte San Pietro. While they keep their life very private, it is assumed that they regularly travel to London, where Edoardo's son Wolfie's mother American architect Dara Huang lives, and perhaps even the United States where Edoardo's latest work project is located.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack surprised royal fans when they announced their intention to split their time between the UK and Portugal in 2022.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and Jack share August and Ernest

Eugenie's UK base remains Ivy Cottage, but she has been spending much of her time in Comporta where she has shared photos of her kids on the beach.

The Telegraph originally reported that the family moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club because of Jack's work with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

© Instagram Eugenie has shared rare photos of her life in Portugal with her two sons

Although she admitted she loves the privacy the Algarve offers her family, stating on Table Manners podcast: "I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares," The Express reported she is "adamant" she wants to return to the UK on a more permanent basis and keep their sun-soaked Algarve property for holidays.

Plus, it would mean fewer flights back to visit her family since Eugenie is afraid of flying.

© Getty The royal splits her time between the UK and Portugal

Speaking at the World Economic Forum event in Davos: "I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same. Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life.

"But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

Parenting technique

Aside from their jet-setting lifestyles, Eugenie admitted she and Beatrice share parenting advice "all the time".

"I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that. When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood,'" she told HELLO!.

"I posted about our mothering journey because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world…

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen not to share many images of their daughter Sienna publicly

"And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."

Working mothers

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are both working mothers

The pair are both well-acquainted with balancing royal duties, motherhood and their jobs. Princess Eugenie works at art gallery Hauser & Wirth which showcases both emerging and established artists plus modern art from around the world. She said in December she plans on sharing "more of that part of my world with you."

Her elder sister Princess Beatrice was previously an associate at investment firm Sandbridge Capital, before taking up her current position as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti based in Washington, D.C.

