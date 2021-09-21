Why the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter is special for Princess Eugenie The royal sisters share this sweet connection

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just announced the joyous news that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, sparking a joyous royal reaction amongst family members.

There's no doubt Beatrice's mother, the Duchess of York has raised a tight-knit brood. But there's one royal in particular who will share a special connection with Beatrice's firstborn child – August Brooksbank.

Beatrice and Eduardo's newborn will be the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, after the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August.

Eugenie's son August was born in February 2021, while her sister Beatrice gave birth in the same year - a rarity within the royal family.

The sisters, who are just two years apart, have always shared an extremely close bond. Given the short gap between their first pregnancies, it's likely their children will follow in the same adorable footsteps – and Princess Eugenie can't wait to share parenting tips with her younger sibling.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter on 18 September

Sharing a touching tribute to her sister on Instagram, Eugenie penned: "Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge."

The princess continued: "To my new niece, I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge".

The sisters have always shared an extremely close bond

Given the sisters' close relationship and Beatrice's love for sustainability (she was the first ever royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding gown), it's likely Eugenie will pass down many of the clothes and baby accessories August has grown out of to the new royal baby. How cute!

It's a busy year for royal babies for the Queen! This year alone will see Her Majesty welcome four great-grandchildren in total with the births of Princess Eugenie and Jack's son August in February, Mike and Zara Tindall's son Lucas born in March, as well as the Duchess of Sussex's baby girl Lilibet Diana, who was born earlier this summer.

We can't wait to watch August and Beatrice's baby grow up together!

