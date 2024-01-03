Pregnant Emily Andre delights fans with bare baby bump photo from beach holiday

Emily and Peter Andre thrilled their many fans when they made the surprise announcement last year that they are expecting their third child. The couple have just enjoyed a fabulous family holiday in United Arab Emirates and Emily took to social media on Wednesday to share a nostalgic throwback that showcased her growing baby bump.

The snapshot, which was taken from above, saw the NHS doctor standing on the beach with waves lapping at her feet, wearing white striped bikini bottoms with her growing baby bump clear to see. The busy mum captioned the image: "Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one… @peterandre."

"Lovely photo [heart emoji] exciting times," responded one follower, a sentiment that was shared by many others. Another commented: "Great picture," and more fans chimed in: "Cutest bump in the world," "Such a neat little bump amazing x," and: "Exciting, lovely picture." Emily and Peter tied the knot in July 2015 having been engaged for two years. They already share son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine, and Emily is a stepmum to Peter's children Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to model Katie Price.

As a stepmother, Emily has revealed she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role. "I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times in a heartfelt interview. She went on: "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."

On New Year's Eve, Emily posted a stylish snap with her husband as they celebrated the special occasion. The mum-of-two looked the picture of relaxed glamour in a bold red dress with matching flats. and a simple gold chain necklace. Emily looked positively radiant alongside Peter, captioning the shot: "Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2024 from all of us….can’t believe it’s nearly the end of 2023!!!

"Thank you to everyone for all your kindness and support this year. Here’s to a new year with lots of exciting things to come. Love you all!!" The brunette beauty also added a family photo on the beach with the whole family looking out to sea. The couple's loyal fanbase couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section. "Happy new year to you all, looking lovely as usual Emily, can see a beautiful bump now," penned one, while another wrote: "Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family. Exciting times ahead with the arrival of Baby Andre!"

Sharing their baby news back in October, Emily and Peter both uploaded a selfie that saw them proudly beaming alongside five sonogram photos. They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."