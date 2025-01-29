Paris Hilton's kids London and Phoenix's red carpet debut has fans all saying the same thing

Paris Hilton's kids are embracing the spotlight the way she has for most of her life, with the heiress bringing her two children along with her for their red carpet debut.

Paris, 43, and her husband Carter Reum, also 43, attended the God's Love We Deliver 3rd Annual Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social on Tuesday, January 28 in New York City at the Museum of Ice Cream.

She brought her adorable son Phoenix Barron, now two years old, and daughter London Marilyn, 14 months, with her for their entrance into the public eye.

Phoenix wore a full blue two-piece set, including a sweater and sweatpants, while London was dressed in a pink frilly tutu, with Paris' sister Nicky also showing up in support and sweetly cradling her niece.

Fans responded on social media with comments about just how much the two looked like their mom, leaving takes like: "It's sweet seeing her so happy in motherhood," and: "They are the most adorable babies ever! They look very much like their mom. She seems to really enjoy them as well!" plus: "They are adorable, they look like her!"

The Simple Life star spoke with the organization about why it meant so much for them to come out to New York soon after losing their home in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

"My sister and I were born in New York, [this is] our city we love so much," she said. "We just love that [God's Love We Deliver] has been doing such incredible work for so many years and have provided millions of meals for families in need."

After losing her home, Paris has thrown herself into volunteering with charitable organizations in the area, specifically animal shelters and rescue missions.

She took to social media with an emotional statement that read: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable."

"This house wasn't just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family," she continued. "It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner."

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

"To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness — you've reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world," Paris continued. "And to everyone going through this pain, please know you're not alone. We're in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."

While assuring fans that all her loved ones, including her pets, were safe, she concluded with: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."