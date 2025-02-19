Queen Rania just proved she's the most hands-on royal grandmother with personal family video

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan became grandparents for the second time this month, a role they appear to have embraced with great joy.

News that their daughter, Princess Iman of Jordan and her husband Jameel Thermiotis had welcomed their first child together was shared by Queen Rania on 16 February.

The proud grandmother opted to share an array of candid hospital photos, as well as a sweet picture of herself and her husband King Abdullah cradling Iman's baby daughter, Princess Amina.

© Instagram Princess Iman met her newborn cousin Amina

The announcement comes just six months after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their little girl, Princess Iman – who is named after the Prince's sister.

Queen Rania is a hands-on grandmother

When she's attending to her royal duties, Rania rarely places a foot out of line, pairing her professionalism with an immaculate wardrobe that often makes headlines.

Away from the royal spotlight, however, she is every inch a family-focused grandmother, and never passes on the chance to spend time with her baby grandchildren.

In the heartwarming video shared by Queen Rania, the royal is seen wearing high-waisted denim jeans and a burnt caramel-hued top.

She proudly lifts her granddaughter Iman over her head, before playing with her feet and blowing kisses.

In another shot, the mother-of-four is seen combing her daughter's hair with her fingers, a touching gesture to soothe her days after giving birth.

The video also showed the precious moment that six-month-old Iman was introduced to her baby cousin, Princess Amina.

The tot, dressed in a white embroidered top and denim joggers, is seen kicking her legs in her father Hussein's arms, as she peers over the cot.

King Abdullah's wife has always made it clear that her family holds a special place in her heart, and her grandchildren are no exception.

© Instagram / @queenrania The Jordan royal even let her baby granddaughter join in on a Zoom call

"Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier," the Queen wrote shortly after her first grandchild was born.

Seamlessly blending her royal role with being a grandmother, Rania also shared a photograph of her baby granddaughter joining her on a Zoom call during a work meeting shortly after she had been born, marking a royal milestone as "Baby Iman joined her first Zoom board meeting!"