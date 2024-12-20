Simon Cowell shares rare snap of son Eric and he looks so grown up

Simon Cowell soaked up the rays with his lookalike son, Eric, on Thursday, as he shared a sweet video of them playing together in a pool.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 65, took to Instagram to post the rare video that depicted the duo going head to head in a swimming race.

Simon's ten-year-old son, Eric, who he shares with his fiancée Laura Silverman, can be seen celebrating his victory as he shouted: "I won, I won, get out the picture, I won."

Addressing the camera, Simon said: "Well that was difficult, but it was worth it."

© Instagram Simon Cowell with son Eric

It seems the family have swapped the UK chill for a sunny getaway just ahead of Christmas as Simon was surrounded by palm trees and blue skies.

The music executive continued to tease his son as he captioned the post: "I still think I won! Love, Simon x."

Eric is Simon Cowell's first and only child, born on 14 February 2014, however he has an older half-brother named Adam, from Lauren's prior relationship.

Back in June, Simon spoke exclusively to HELLO! about how parenthood changed him. "Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old.

"When I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way.

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman alongside son Eric

It seems the 10-year-old is destined to follow in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps as Simon previously told The Sun that he intends for Eric to take over his multi-million-pound business one day.

He said: "I look at things through his eyes now. I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the shows, so he comes down to them with me. I'm sort of training him up."

Despite keeping his son out of the limelight, Eric featured on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel in 2018 when he told Amanda Holden: "I am daddy's job now."

© Lia Toby, Getty The couple started dating in 2012

Laura and Simon met back in the mid-2000s, however the pair only started dating in 2012. At the time, Lauren was still married to her ex-husband and she separated from him in 2013.

Simon proposed to the mother of his child in December 2021 while holidaying at Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados with only Adam and Eric present.