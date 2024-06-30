Simon Cowell reveals how parenthood with fiancée Lauren Silverman has completely changed his life: 'Every decision I make I think about Eric'

Standing close together in a room full of some of their dearest friends, Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman take in all they have achieved.

The couple were incredibly proud and honoured to have helped organise a lunch to raise funds and awareness for the London Music Fund, a trust which helps young musicians from low-income families access their talent.

They first came across the organisation - of which the music mogul is an ambassador and Lauren an advisor - when Tom Bower, the husband of the charity's co-founder and chair Baroness Fleet, Veronica Wadley, was writing a book about Simon.

"One evening Veronica told us the details and asked us to get involved. And we said 100 per cent, yes," the Britain's Got Talent judge tells HELLO! exclusively.

Supporting the London Music Fund

At the start of the star-studded event, which was attended by guests including Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice, Lauren delivered a passionate speech about the fund, which offers scholarships including an instrument, tuition, a mentor and concert visits to talented youngsters.

"I really wanted to get involved - not just because it's something I am passionate about, but it fits in with what Simon does with giving young people opportunities to explore their talents," she told us.

"I feel any creative outlet is such an informed thing we can give to our children."

Simon and Lauren helped organise a lunch to raise funds and awareness for the London Music Fund

How fatherhood changed Simon

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine in his first joint interview with Lauren after their charity lunch, Simon explains how he never thought he would become a father – but when it happened, it changed his life forever.

© Getty "Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?" said Simon

"Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn't think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old.

"So when I got the news I was going to be a dad - and the first time I saw his scan - I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way.

"Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?"

Lauren and Simon pose with son Eric and Lauren's older son Adam

American-born Lauren, 46, agrees that Simon, 64, has changed considerably from the days when he first found worldwide fame on The X Factor and American Idol.

"He would stay up until crazy hours and sometimes wake up to two o'clock in the afternoon. But obviously I'm a mom and life doesn't work that way.

"I always try to help him to find that balance, because he's a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic.

"But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour. And I guess in that sense, we've helped him - and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."

Lauren is an advisor for the London Music Fund, a trust which helps young musicians from low-income families access their talent

Falling in love with Lauren

Simon recently opened up to Stephen Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast about the dark times the total grief he experienced losing both his parents – his father Eric died in 1999 while his mother Julie passed away in 2015.

However out of the darkness came light, as he met and fell in love with Lauren.

"When it got quite dark, everything kind of opened up for me. I hoped something good would happen because I remember when I was working flat out, even though everything was going fine, I was miserable because I think I was actually physically and mentally exhausted."

"I always try to help him to find that balance, because he's a workaholic," said Lauren

And Lauren agrees. "I think before he had Eric his life was great, and he had so much success. But there was definitely a void, something missing. And maybe he didn't even know what that thing was.

"But once he became a dad and had someone like me to answer to, he realised that actually there's so much more to life and what's the point of having all this if you don't have somebody you want to share it with?"

Among the celebrity guests were Princess Beatrice, Ayda Williams, and Gabriela Peacock

Support from celebrity friends

Meanwhile, the couple's closest friends were delighted to lend their support at last Wednesday's charity lunch, which was held at Chelsea restaurant La Famiglia. Sarah, Duchess of York, was one of those who came along.

"I always go anywhere for Simon and Lauren when they ask me, we always support each other," Sarah said. "Simon has always been incredible. In 2010, he said: 'Don't worry about anything, we are right here for you and we will always be right by your side,' and I won't ever forget that.

"I am also here because I am the Gen-Z ambassador for Global Citizen and this is ideal. If you can get a child to play music, the child will grow within its own ability."

"These children can't afford lessons and we have the opportunity and the privilege to help them," said Lauren of the charity venture

Lauren's mission

Lauren adds: "The whole point of today was to raise awareness and we hope we raised a good amount of money to get some of these kids a scholarship. These children can't afford lessons and we have the opportunity and the privilege to help them.

"I just feel that any creative outlet is such an informed thing we can give to our children.

"It also helps with the social aspect of things and their mental health – it's such a big thing nowadays with kids and smartphones and iPads and social media and how they are destroying childhoods."

More information and how to donate can be found at www.londonmusicfund.org

Read the full interview in the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday

To read about Simon's therapy sessions, his daily routine, and why you can't get hold of him past 6pm, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.