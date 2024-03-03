Stacey Dooley reveals unglamorous mum moment with daughter Minnie in down-to-earth post

Stacey Dooley shares a gorgeous home with her partner, theatre star Kevin Clifton, and their one-year old daughter Minnie, but sometimes her accommodation isn't so stylish – as the broadcaster revealed at the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a candid behind-the-scenes glimpse of motherhood, the documentary maker shared how she was spending time with her little girl – and many parents will relate!

The mum-of-one shared a selfie that showed her doing a peace sign to the camera as she rested on a pillow in a hotel bathroom, her expression resigned.

"Motherhood is lying on a towel bed in the hotel bathroom so your kid can sleep in the bedroom peacefully [melting face emoji]," Stacey captioned it. Around her neck, a gold necklace spelling out the word "MAMA" could just be seen.

Stacey and Kevin recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday with a lavish party, complete with an incredible cake and lots of pink and white balloons.

In a series of social media snaps to mark the January occasion, the birthday girl was treated to a special celebration, which many friends and family attended. The impressive party platter featured a large pink cake with white icing and the words "Minnie is one," decorated on the top.

There was also an array of various sweet treats and party food. "Spent the entire weekend celebrating our baby g," wrote proud mum Stacey on Instagram.

"My best best little pal is ONE. To all our dearest pals and fam who made such an effort… what can I say? We are v v lucky. So touched." Turning her attention towards Kevin, the 36-year-old added: "Kev, first year? COMPLETED IT MAAAAATE."

The busy mum also added a picture dedicated to her partner, and remarked: "The blurriness is V V V representative of the last 12 months. WELL DONE US. LOVE U KING KEV." In response, the professional dancer commented: "Love u baby [heart emoji]."

Marking the actual day in the middle of the week, Stacey shared an intimate photo that showed her breastfeeding her daughter in her first weeks of life, adding the caption: "My GOD I'm feeling SO sentimental this morning," followed by a flurry of crying emojis.

In the photograph, Stacey cradled her red-haired newborn to her chest as she nursed her. The couple, who became an item after being crowned as 2019 champions on Strictly Come Dancing, announced they were expecting a baby in 2022.

Kevin made the big reveal by posting a picture of Stacey revealing a pregnancy bump and a caption that read: "We're having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey then posted a Polaroid photo to her own page, writing alongside it: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So [expletive] delighted."

She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]." The pair then welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January 2023.

Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo that revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents."