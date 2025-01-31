Stacey Dooley begs fans for help: 'I have to move immediately'

Stacey Dooley is a regular source of home inspiration, but she suffered a recent mishap that left her contemplating a house move – and followers showering her with supportive messages.

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star, 37, shared a photo of her tranquil open-plan dining room with a large wooden table surrounded by ebony chairs with a rustic marble fireplace in the background. Another stunning fireplace could be seen in the living room in the background topped with modern artwork while low-rise sofas were positioned in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Instagram The Stacey Sleeps Over star revealed she had a mouse in her home

While she appeared to have created a calm and relaxing interior, Stacey joked in the caption that she had an uninvited guest in the house.

"Gang. Enjoy this pic of my STUNZ DREAM home because there’s a MOUSE in the kitchen which means I HAVE TO MOVE IMMEDIATELY~ THERE ISN’T EVEN TIME TO GATHER ANY BELONGINGS.

© Instagram The couple live in Liverpool with their daughter Minnie

"(No but srsly I’m not okay… do I need a cat? But I’m desperately allergic.)"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on how to remove the mouse.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a full tour of her stunning kitchen

"Package up all your food in plastic containers with tight lids and take [the] rubbish out daily. They will move house," wrote one, and another added: "Humane traps are best. Nutella to entice them into the trap and release them back out to a green area."

Many others agreed a cat was a good idea to ward off mice returning in the future, with one suggesting: "Get a shorthair!!!"

Stacey and her partner Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton – who met on the BBC show in 2018 – live in a luxurious home in Liverpool. The couple relocated from their Scandi-style property in London to the north in 2023, with the couple noting it happened "very quickly" after just one viewing.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin found love on Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

Speaking of their daughter Minnie, he added: "Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser."

MORE: Pregnant Megan Fox's unexpected living situation with Machine Gun Kelly and three kids