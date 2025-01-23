Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is adorably self-assured in her first public words

There's nothing quite as sweet as a confident baby, and Stacey Dooley's two-year-old, Minnie, is already speaking for herself.

In a new Instagram post, the former Strictly champion shared a glimpse of the acknowledgements for her upcoming book, Dear Minnie: Conversations with Remarkable Mothers.

The acknowledgements read: "To King Kev and Minnie, our little werewolf ('I'm NOT a good girl, I'm a werewolf'). What a little gang we've made!"

Not only did she reveal that Minnie is speaking, but that she's already assertive and bold.

© Instagram The youngster already loves the theatre at a young age thanks to her father Kevin and aunt Joanne

Stacey also announced that she is currently recording the audiobook for Dear Minnie, which will feature stories from a variety of mothers and from all stages of motherhood.

Stacey and her daughter Minnie

In the two years since the arrival of Minnie, the doting mother has shared many photos of her precious daughter, who's growing up to be her exact double.

Taking to social media at the end of 2024, the BBC star shared several glimpses into the family's Christmas celebrations, including an image of baby Minnie standing at the side of the bathtub with a reindeer balloon.

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it," she added. "Actual heroes, honestly."

Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed Minnie in January 2023, with Kevin first announcing the news via Instagram: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

Stacey and Kevin

The happy parents first got together after being partnered on Strictly Come Dancing, with the pair taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2019

However, the couple aren't in any rush to get married. In an interview with The Sun, Stacey said: "Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before.

"It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this [motherhood] without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."