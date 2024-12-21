Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's relationship – from Strictly partners to daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton didn't just win the Glitterball Trophy in 2018, but they also won each other's hearts as the couple went official months after competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The couple are still together and going strong, with the pair celebrating several notable milestones in their relationship, including moving in together and welcoming their own daughter, Minnie. Kevin and Stacey have now been an item for five years, and although marriage isn't on the cards for the pair, it's clear they still have a close bond, regularly sharing tributes to their other half.

Join HELLO! as we take you through the key highlights of the Strictly champions' relationship…

© BBC Becoming Strictly partners – 2018 Stacey and Kevin first crossed paths in 2018 when they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing. Kevin revealed that he was thrilled to be partnered with the documentary maker, explaining: "I really was hoping to get Stacey as my partner at the beginning because I was a super fan of her documentaries. So when she was announced on the show I thought please, please!" The couple created several dazzling routines on the show, and made the final with Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg. Kevin and Stacey were ultimately crowned the winners of the show. Following their victory, Stacey said: "I've had the most incredible time. It's daunting doing something you haven't done before - you feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot. But Kevin walks you through - and you so deserve this."

© GC Images Romance rumours – 2019 Although Stacey was in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Tucknott during her time on Strictly, the pair eventually called it quits three months after she lifted the trophy. However, during the star's time on Strictly, she was romantically linked with her dance partner on several occasions. Following the conclusion of the series, romance rumours still dogged the pair, and in early 2019, Kevin seemed to be smitten with the presenter. Speaking about her on Virgin Radio, Kevin said: "I dunno, there was something about Stacey. "She was just amazing. I think she really, really deserved it. She's just really genuine and authentic, it never felt like she was trying to put up a show for anyone."

© Instagram Couple confirm their relationship – 2019 After months of speculation over the pair's relationship, Stacey and Kevin finally confirmed that they were an item in May 2019 when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand through the streets of London. In an interview on BBC Radio 5, Stacey explained how the pair were friends long before anything turned romantic. "Then you win together and you have Christmas and then January, you think, 'Oh where is he? Oh, I liked hanging out with him'," she explained. "So yeah, it was much later down the line for us. We were pals for a long time."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin move in together – 2020 Stacey and Kevin made a big step in their relationship when the couple move in together. Stacey was thrilled with their new property, with the TV star planning extensive renovation works. She posted on social media: "Project Reno starts! Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now." The couple spent the coronavirus pandemic together with Kevin joking about their "boring" lives during the time. Speaking to the Guardian, he explained: "And she said: 'Me and Kev don't argue – we get on well as mates as well as a couple. The only thing I can complain about is that sometimes he wants to have a big conversation about the nature of consciousness. And most of the time, I don’t want to have a big conversation about the nature of consciousness'."

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Marriage and children rumours – 2021 After two years of dating, fans began speculating about the future of the pair's relationship, including whether they intended to get married or start their own family. After meeting a group of 'tradwives' for one of her documentary series, Stacey explained that although she would be interested in starting her own family, she didn't have any plans to marry her beau. "Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married. I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

© Instagram Stacey gets pregnant – 2022 Stacey shared in August 2022 that she and Kevin were expecting their first child together, sharing a polaroid photo of her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the photo: "Gaaaaaaang..... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my t**s done in LA I'm gonna scream) Here goessssssss." Reflecting on the moment she found out she was pregnant, Stacey joked: "2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kev in the back of a black cab. He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all very chaotic."

© Instagram Welcoming Minnie – 2023 The couple became first-time parents on 10 January 2023 when Stacey gave birth to their daughter, who they named Minnie. The couple shared a sweet announcement at the time, with an envelope that read: "Minnie's parents." Speaking on the One Show about becoming a mum, the star joked: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."