Mark Wahlberg's daughter Grace, 15, looks all grown up in 'special' photo from mom Rhea

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are proud parents to their four kids, each of whom have embraced their individual passions since the family moved from California to Las Vegas.

Most prominent among them is the youngest in the family, 15-year-old Grace, who is a professional show jumper and active ribbon-winning equestrian.

Her mom Rhea, 46, often shares updates on her daughter's adventures, taking to Instagram to post another outtake from Grace's day on the track with her stallion, appropriately named I'm Special.

From their visit to the Desert International Horse Park in California, she shared a snap of her youngest, looking mature far beyond her years, on horseback. "Black stallion," she simply captioned it, adding: "He's special."

Fans supported her with comments like: "You're a wonderful mom. Love how you support your children's passions. So important," and: "Special?!? OMG he's GORGEOUS," with Mark, 53, also throwing in a few heart-eyed emojis to the mix.

On her personal Instagram, Grace documented her first experience riding with I'm Special last August, and deemed it the beginning of a special partnership on the course.

"I have heard everyone around me talk about this horse for the last 2 years, but never in a million years did I think I would call him mine," the teen gushed. "I can not wait for the future with IM SPECIAL. I also can't thank everyone enough for making this happen and for trusting me with such a special horse like this."

For the longest time, though, Grace rode with a horse named Linus, but after he was transferred over to a different rider, she penned a lengthy and emotional tribute to him back in November.

"Linus you came into my life and changed it in so many ways," she wrote. "You're a horse of a lifetime; you have the biggest heart in the world and always give 110%, no matter what. No, we were not always the winners, but for me, every time I walked into the ring with you, no matter the result, it was a win."

Describing their first days together, she continued: "We leased you with just the intention of getting my confidence back, and you did that a thousand times over and much, much more, and that's something I can't thank you enough for."

"A lot of people say, 'You can only have one heart horse,' but I don't think that's true, and I definitely know you are one of my heart horses," Grace added. "You will forever have a huge part of my heart and my riding career, even though I can't call you mine anymore."

"Thank you for the greatest memories, laughs, smiles, and happy tears and to whoever gets to call you theirs next, please take care of this amazing horse because he deserves it. Thank you, Linus."

Earlier this month, on January 11, Grace celebrated her 15th birthday, which Rhea marked with an adorable collection of photos spanning her birth to the present day.

"Happy Birthday baby girl," she penned. "How are you 15?!?! I am so proud of you and who you are. My special girl forever! Keep shining and keep being you! We all love you so much!"