Meryl Streep's family has grown by one after she became a grandmother again.

The 75-year-old actress' daughter, Grace Gummer, and her husband, Mark Ronson, welcomed their second child last week, reports Page Six.

According to the publication, Mark made a brief appearance at his mom Ann Dexter-Jones' birthday party on Wednesday and wore a mask during his stay because "he and Grace had a baby five days ago".

Mark and Grace – who wasn't at the party – are very private about their family and didn't even publicly announce Grace's second pregnancy.

The 38-year-old actress revealed she was pregnant at her husband and Justin Theroux's holiday party in Manhattan, NYC, in December.

Grace looked gorgeous in a tight-fitting red dress that put her pregnant belly on full display as she posed for photos with Justin and Mark.

© Getty Images Meryl's daughter Grace has welcomed her second child

The couple's second baby is a sibling to their eldest child, daughter Ruthie, who was born at the end of 2022. While Gracie and Mark kept quiet about her arrival, his sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the arrival of her niece in March 2023.

"[Grace] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now. She's stunning," Annabelle told People.

© Voelkel/BFA.com/Shutterstock Grace unveiled her second pregnancy in December 2024

Grace also used a NYC-based party to announce her first pregnancy. In October 2022, she unveiled her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary bash.

The couple did not publicly share their daughter's name but in January, Mark let it slip while accepting a Critics Choice Award for the song, "I'm Just Ken", from the Barbie soundtrack.

To my wife and my daughter, Ruthie and Grace, you are my world and my everything, so thank you so much," he told the crowd.

© Getty Images Grace revealed her first pregnancy similarly in October 2022

While the couple is very private, Mark made a rare comment about becoming a dad last year.

"The most important thing is being around for her, so I've never had that – I mean, obviously with my wife too, I love her; I never want to be apart from her for more than a day if I don't have to be," he told People in February.

© Getty Images Being a husband and father is the 'most important' thing to Mark

"I have to be away sometimes to go write music and do whatever I have to do. But it's like once you have the child too, it really truly does just become everything that is now the most important thing."

He added: "My family is my anchor. For everything, they're at the forethought of every single decision I make."

Grace and Mark's new arrival makes Meryl a grandmother for the sixth time. She became a grandmother when her eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, 41, welcomed a baby boy, Peter, in February 2019.

© Getty Images Meryl has six grandkids

Sharing her excitement at the time, Meryl told Interview: "I've been working like mad for quite a while, so I'm getting ready for my first grandchild. My daughter's having a baby in February, so I'm going to go out and ruin her life. I specialize in unsolicited advice."

Mamie has since welcomed a second child with her ex-husband, Mehar Sethi, a daughter named Mary.

Meryl's son Henry Wolfe Gummer has two children, a son and a daughter, with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker.