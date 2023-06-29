Everything you need to know about Meryl Streep’s lookalike daughter Grace Gummer: Her famous husband, kids and more

The nepo baby phenomenon continues, yet one so-called example of said Gen Z term has flown under the public’s radar. Grace Gummer is an American actress known for her roles in American Horror Story and Mr. Robot. Her other also happens to be Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

37-year-old Grace was born to the legendary silver screen veteran and sculptor Don Gummer. She was raised in Los Angeles and Connecticut. She has two older siblings, musician Henry Wolfe Gummer and fellow actress Mamie Gummer, and a younger sister, model Louisa Jacobson.

© Getty Actress Meryl Streep and lookalike daughter Grace Gummer

Before following in her mother’s acting footsteps, Grace attended Vassar College, Meryl’s alma mater, to study History of Art and Italian. The star is fluent in both English and Italian, having spent a period of time studying abroad in Bologna. She worked in costume and fashion design before making the switch to the stage.

Grace Gummer’s acting career

© Getty The star is Streep's third eldest child

Her acting career took off in the 2010s. She landed roles alongside stars such as The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey in Steven Spielberg’s series Extant, Rami Malek in Mr. Robot and Julia Roberts in Larry Crown directed by Tom Hanks.

© Getty Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer welcomed their first child in October 2022

She also enjoyed several stints on Broadway, starring in productions such as The Columnist, Mary Page Marlowe and Arcadia, the latter for which she received a Theatre World Award.

Grace Gummer’s personal life

On July 10, 2019, Grace married musician Tay Strathairn, the son of actor David Strathairn. The couple separated in August 2019, after just 42 days of marriage. Gummer filed for divorce in March 2020 which was finalised in August 2020.

© Getty Meryl, Grace and Mark on the red carpet

On September 4, 2021, it was announced that Gummer married prolific British-American producer Mark Ronson after a year of dating.

© Getty Sisters Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Gummer

The two announced that they were expecting their first child on October 13, 2022 and Grace showcased her blossoming baby bump in a red dress at W magazine’s 50th anniversary party in New York the same month.

© Instagram Grace and Mark wed in September 2021

The couple’s daughter, and Meryl’s granddaughter, was born in early 2023.

Speaking about his wife via social media, Mark wrote: “When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest.”

