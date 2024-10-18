Meryl Streep and Martin Short enjoy intimate dinner in Santa Monica after sparking romance reports

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are turning heads once again, fueling ongoing speculation about their close relationship.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars were seen enjoying a relaxed evening together at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities in Santa Monica, California.

The sighting has added to the whispers surrounding their friendship, particularly following reports of Meryl’s separation from her husband, Don Gummer.

Meryl Streep stars in Only Murders in the Building season 3

The Devil Wears Prada actress, 75, was spotted looking effortlessly chic in a blue-and-white blouse, paired with navy trousers and cream flats.

Meanwhile, Martin, 74, kept it sharp in a gray suit, white shirt, and black sneakers. The pair left the restaurant together in Meryl’s white sedan, with Meryl behind the wheel and Martin sitting in the passenger seat.

© AKGS Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep & Martin Short continue to fuel dating rumors as they step out to dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

This is not the first time the pair has been seen looking cozy. Earlier this year, they attended the 2024 Golden Globes, where they were photographed sitting side by side, sparking initial rumors of a budding romance.

The two also play on-screen love interests in Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building, further fanning the flames of speculation. Despite the rumors, a representative for Martin has denied that anything romantic is happening, saying they are “nothing more than friends,” according to People.

© Getty Meryl Streep and Martin Short have great chemistry

However, their chemistry was undeniable at the show’s Season 4 premiere, where they held hands on the red carpet and spent the night by each other’s side.

The duo has also been spotted on multiple occasions outside of work, attending Broadway shows and enjoying intimate dinners, raising more questions about the nature of their relationship.

Although both have remained mum about any romantic involvement, their frequent outings together have continued to fuel rumors.

© Getty Meryl Streep and Martin Short at the Season 4 premiere of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building"

Meryl’s personal life has been under the spotlight recently, following Page Six's revelation in October 2023 that she and her husband of 40 years, Don Gummer, quietly separated six years ago.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has long kept her private life out of the public eye, shares four children with Gummer. The two reportedly parted ways amicably, though they have yet to speak publicly about the separation. As for Martin, the actor has experienced his own loss. He was married to Nancy Dolman for 30 years before she tragically passed away in 2010.

Martin has often spoken lovingly about his late wife and continues to cherish her memory, but fans are now wondering if this new bond with Meryl could be something more than just a deep friendship.

Their growing connection has been a topic of much conversation, especially as both stars have weathered personal challenges in recent years.

While promoting Only Murders in the Building, Martin addressed the rumors on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, emphasizing that he and Meryl are “very close friends.” But despite his insistence, the two continue to be seen together, leading many to wonder if their friendship has taken a romantic turn.