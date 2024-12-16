Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's private bedroom has the most insane view

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently delighted fans when she shared the first photo of her and Chris Pratt's newborn, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Though the writer was careful to avoid sharing her son's face, she did show Ford's adorable little feet in some cosy booties for the sweet picture.

Katherine's snap featured alongside some other images taken over the last few weeks as she captioned the Instagram carousel, "November," – and one frame showed off the impressive view that Chris and Katherine are fortunate to have from their master suite at home.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine's wow-worthy bedroom

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his wife, who married in 2019, have lived in their Pacific Palisades mansion, said to be worth more than $15 million, since 2021 and from what we can see of their private bedroom, it looks so beautiful.

In the centre of the room, a large bed is placed – which appears to be where the photo was snapped – that is facing towards the large glass door with trendy black frames.

© Instagram The view from Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's bedroom

The clever placement of the bed allows an epic look out across their garden, with an even better view of LA that goes on for miles. At the time it was taken, there was an incredible sunset offering a gorgeous backdrop to the photo.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the room, there is a TV placed on the wall to the right side, just above a wooden side cabinet, while two snug chairs are placed just in front of the windows, with a circular coffee table nestled in between them.

© Instagram Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughters

Another angle of the room was shown when Katherine took a picture of her eldest two children, Lyla, four, and Eloise, aged two, who were crouching down by the doors and looking outside while dressed in adorable, matching 'Grinch' themed PJs.

From this angle, we also get a glimpse of the duck-egg blue snug seats, and of the large balcony terrace that wraps around the house just outside the bedroom.

Chris Pratt and Katherine's home they won't be living in much longer

Chris and Katherine's pad in the Palisades boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The house is 10,000 square feet and also features luxe amenities such as an infinity edge swimming pool with a pool house, a home gym a wine cellar and a car large enough for multiple vehicles.

© Instagram Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's home is stunning

Chris bought the home – which has impressive views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island – in an off-market deal in 2018. They gutted the property completely before renovating it with their own luxurious custom finishes.

However, although their home is no doubt very special to them, the family are in fact moving.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

The couple bought a house down the road in Brentwood recently which they controversially knocked down.

The couple intend to build their own home from scratch on the plot of land, which is in close distance to Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver.