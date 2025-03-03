Cat Deeley's rarely-seen sons twin in Zara ski jackets and strawberry blonde hair

Cat Deeley took a break from her This Morning presenting duties to holiday in Courchevel, France with her two sons Milo, eight, and James, six, whom she shares with her husband Patrick Kielty.

The youngsters were pictured showing off their sporty abilities on the ski slopes dressed in matching outfits. They teamed their black salopettes with white long-sleeved thermal tops and grey ski boots that coordinated their helmets.

On cooler days, they added a pale blue down puffer jacket from Zara, which retails for £129. Cat's co-star Ben Shephard was among many of Cat's followers to comment on the jackets, writing on a former video of her sons on the slopes: "Matching coats!! I miss those days!! Sooo lvorly."

Another added: "Always the best idea to start skiing young! Love the cute jackets xxxx."

Alongside their attire, Cat's sons also sported similar hairstyles with their strawberry blonde hair poking out from underneath their helmets and goggles.

Cat and Patrick met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, becoming friends and later marrying in Rome in 2012.

The TV star and the comedian lived in Los Angeles for 15 years while she presented the popular dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance, but they moved back to the UK in 2020.

While her work schedule is equally demanding in the UK, Cat opened up about juggling work and family life in an interview with HELLO!.

"I drop the ball all the time. I’m exactly the same as everybody else," she admitted.

"I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real. You know, we know, we’re all just trying to make everything work. It’s all a juggle; it’s juggling the things that make you feel good."

She also spoke about how her children inspire her to "try new things", adding that "we're never too old to try new things and sometimes the things that scare us a little bit are good to try too." Perhaps skiing is among the list of family activities inspired by her kids.