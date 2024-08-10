Cat Deeley shares sun-soaked photo with sons - and their wild hair is identical

Cat Deeley always looks fabulous on the This Morning set in an array of perfectly coordinated looks and the most stunning bouncy blowdry.

It seems her sons Milo, eight, and James, five, have inherited her mass of blonde hair as the ex-So You Think You Can Dance presenter shared an array of new family snaps.

© Instagram Cat played with her son on the beach in France

Cat shared photos from her recent sun-soaked getaway to the south of France with her husband and boys.

© Instagram Cat's son has hair just like hers

Though the ITV star opts to keep her son's faces away from the public eye, she did share a sweet photo of one of her sons wearing a blue bucket hat perched on a mop of beachy hair that was identical to his mothers as he read a comic under a blue umbrella.

© Instagram Cat was seen playing in the pool with her son

In a second shot, Cat was seen playing with her son in the pool on a red inflatable and in a third, she was spotted wearing a chic bikini as her child made a sandcastle, again showing off the beachy locks that closely remember his mother's.

"Fun in the sun …. Making memories South of France style," the bronzed beauty penned as she also shared with fans a sun-drenched snap where a sea-soaked Cat wearing sunnies was being kissed on the cheek by her husband, RTE star Patrick Kielty.

© Instagram Cat took a sunny selfie with Patrick showing off her ring

The star offered fans a glimpse at her stunning engagement ring, just one of her impressive £400,000 collection. The mother-of-two also showed off the best pieces from her holiday wardrobe as she posed in a black strapless bikini top, straw hat, and printed sarong.

© Instagram Cat Deeley looked chic on holiday

Cat's life raising two boys

It is a rarity for Cat to offer such insights into her family life day to day. However, she takes family holidays as an opportunity to offer her fans a look behind the scenes of her life with Patrick, Milo, and James away from the cameras.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine

In April, the star and her family jetted off for the Easter holidays. "No school, no hair, no makeup, no worries. Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games, and pools…no rules… well just the important ones!," the doting mother wrote.

© Instagram Cat shares a close bond with her sons

The former SMTV Live star was seen beaming with pride as she sat wet-haired on a sun lounger with both boys in her lap wrapped up in beach towels.

Recommended video You may also like Cat Deeley shares glimpse into family holiday

The parenting juggle

In an exclusive interview, the TV presenter, who works alongside Ben Shephard, offered HELLO! an insight into her experience juggling raising two children in primary school with her This Morning slot.

© Instagram Cat used to live in the US with her husband and sons

"I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real," Cat said. "You know, we know, we’re all just trying to make everything work. It’s all a juggle; it’s juggling the things that make you feel good."

Cat's move back to the UK

© Getty Cat Deeley and her comedian husband met in 2002 while hosting BBC's Fame Academy

Aiding Cat in performing this balancing act was the decision to leave her life in Los Angeles where she presented So You Think You Can Dance for over 15 years back to London to raise her children near family.

© Instagram The couple are renovating their Hampstead home

DISCOVER: Cat Deeley shares ultra-rare video of sons from lavish family holiday

The family of five now lives in a newly renovated £4.9 million home in Hampstead. The fixer-upper home features five bedrooms and is said to have his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, and a children's play area.

