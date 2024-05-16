Cat Deeley shares rare candid moment with son - and their hair is identical

Cat Deeley keeps fans entertained with her slew of fabulous outfits as a co-host of This Morning. But away from the cameras, the ITV star is raising two young sons with her husband Patrick Kielty - something she rarely shares snaps of.

However, the former So You Think You Can Dance presenter, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare candid moment spent with her youngest son James, five.

© Instagram Cat enjoyed a moment of R&R with her son

The TV presenter can be seen bouncing on the trampoline in the garden of her £4.9 million Hampstead home to the tune of House of Pain's 'Jump Around'. Cat was seen wearing stylish wide-leg dark wash jeans and a slouchy white tee, while her son wore a burgundy sweatshirt and matching joggers.

The resemblance between the two is uncanny - in particular, their mop of wavy sandy-hued hair. Take a look at the video…

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare candid video with young son

Cat's family life

The last time Cat was seen with one of her sons was when she posted an Instagram reel of her weekly outfits, sneakily slotting in an adorable photo where she is seen smiling in a chic leather jacket, while her son, whose face is hidden, hugs his mother tightly.

© Instagram Cat shared the sweetest snap with her son

The former SMTV Live star was also seen at Easter time enjoying a sun-drenched trip away with her family. The doting mother sat on a sunlounger with sea-soaked locks with both of her sons wrapped up in fluffy white towels on her lap.

© Instagram Cat and her sons enjoyed the sunshine

Her eldest son Milo, eight, laughed as he hid his face from the camera while James sucked his thumb. "No school, no hair, no makeup, no worries. Beaches, boys, sunshine, beers, card games, and pools…no rules… well just the important ones!," Cat penned.

Raising young sons

When Cat joined This Morning as a permanent host in February she opened up about the juggle of raising two young sons while keeping up a successful career in TV.

© Instagram Cat's two sons share her beautiful hair

Speaking to HELLO!, Cat admitted: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real.

"We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."

© Instagram Cat has two sons under 10

Her boys were Cat's motivating factor in making the move from LA, where she lived for 14 years, back to London. "We had always thought: 'Our boys have grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins they adore, and they adore them right back'. It's such a special moment in time and you don’t get those times back," she explained.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's sons playing at home

DISCOVER: Cat Deeley's £50 lace-up flat pointy shoes look SO good and they'll go with literally everything this summer

Cat's ultimate tribute to her sons was the children's book, The Joy in You, she published in 2020. She called the project a "love letter to my boys".