Ben Affleck teased by teen Samuel over $20k decision: 'That'll teach you a lesson'
Ben Affleck (R) and Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Air star shares his three kids, Samuel, Violet and Fin, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ben Affleck seems to be passing down a very specific interest of his to his youngest child — his love for all things sneakers.

The 52-year-old star shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, those being Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and youngest Samuel, who turned 13 last week.

While the parents attempt to keep their kids out of the spotlight, sometimes they can't resist having their kids tag along with them on special outings, and such was the case for Ben and Samuel.

The father-son duo attended an event by Got Sole, a massive sneaker convention taking place in Los Angeles earlier in the week, and the sneakerheads went all in together.

Social media clips from the event show the two bonding over several priceless items displayed for racks upon racks, bins upon bins, including many that were thousands of dollars worth.

At one point, when the teen expressed an interest in purchasing a pair of Dior Air Force 1's, valued at $6000, the dad-of-three cheekily reacted with: "That's a lot of lawns you've got to mow there."

Ben Affleck poses for a photo at the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles on March 1, shared on Instagram© Got Sole
Ben attended the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles

He later says to Samuel: "You like those because they're expensive," to which he indignantly replies: "No, they're tough! I've always said they look good." They even ended up finding them in Samuel's size, but Ben quietly shook his head in the background.

Even when they were being quizzed on their favorite sneakers, their close bond shone through as they were able to easily identify which pair the other gravitated towards.

Attention then turned to a pair of stark white sneakers that stood out, an exclusive "White Party" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows that were designed by the rapper specifically to be given out to guests at Michael Rubin's White Party back in 2023.

Only 350 pairs of the sneakers were made for the event, which Ben happened to attend with now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and his daughter Violet, although as he revealed at the convention, he never ended up getting his shoes.

Samuel found the shoe and showed it to his dad, saying: "This is what you missed out on, you left too early for these!" and Ben remembered going to the party, saying wistfully: "We should've got the shoes." In classic teen fashion, Samuel quipped: "C'mon man!"

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel shown a sneaker at the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles on March 1, shared on Instagram© Got Sole
Ben's son Samuel is just as much of a sneakerhead as his dad

Ben answered: "I missed out! That'll teach you a lesson," while admiring the shoes, and the group then got into trying to identify who the mystery pair belonged to, given the shoes were only given out to people at the White Party.

The organizers then asked the Argo filmmaker about any last thoughts on Got Sole as he was leaving, carrying a few bags of shoes with him, plus several more with Samuel and others with them. He gushed: "You guys are doing a great job! I can see why it's so successful."

Ben Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah© Getty Images
The father-son duo are known for often rocking some uber chic (and uber expensive) kicks

"Congratulations! Great family business," and then calling back to his hometown: "Good to see people from Boston get it done out here in LA."

