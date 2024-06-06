Salma Hayek, 57, proudly showcases her age-defying body comparing it to a throwback from two decades ago

Salma Hayek continues to defy the passage of time, showcasing her enviable beach body and radiant glow over the years.

The 57-year-old Hollywood icon shared a captivating throwback photo from 1999 alongside a stunning picture from 2020, proving that she has maintained her fit and feminine figure across the decades.

In the first photo from 1999, the Bliss star is seen lying on her side, her head resting on her hand, revealing her toned stomach.

Salma dazzles in a brown bikini adorned with silver hardware, her dark brown hair cut short and tucked behind her ears. The Fools Rush In actress kept her look simple, opting for no jewelry but highlighting her eyes with black makeup.

Salma Hayek twirls in a graphic bikini on vacation

The next image, captioned "Nearly two decades later," shows the Golden Globes winner in a similar pose, this time donning a stylish brown one-piece suit, sunglasses, and a cowboy hat.

Her thick, long locks cascade down, and she props her head up in a pose reminiscent of her earlier shot. In another creative twist, Salma is sprawled over the pool's edge, her eyes closed and head dipped in the water.

© Instagram Salma's shoot in 1999

Adding a touch of humor to her post, Salma included a photo of her photographer, Édgar Ramírez, mimicking her pose by the poolside.

She captioned the Instagram post, "#TBT Some poses never get old," with the Spanish translation, "Algunas poses nunca pasan de moda. H&M Campaign 1999, Édgar Ramírez L’OFFICIEL 2020."

© Instagram Salma twenty years on looking incredible

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the Drunk Parents actress. One admirer wrote, "Salma Hayek must only drink wine because she just becomes better with age," while another commented, "You don't age, you just get more BEAUTIFUL." Another fan gushed, "Timeless beauty!!!! Estás espectacular."

Just days earlier, Salma shared another nostalgic snap from the early 2000s, where she wore a bedazzled butterfly top that exposed her abs, paired with a pink, purple, and yellow wrap skirt. Her hair was styled in a top bun as she gazed into the camera, surrounded by a green screen of butterflies.

The video then transitioned to Salma holding real butterflies in a garden and posing on a red carpet with fake butterfly tattoos.

Salma Hayek shared a number of unedited bikini photos

In a montage from a photoshoot, Salma dazzled in a black gown adorned with crystalized butterflies. She captioned the video, "Butterflies forever Mariposas para siempre," crediting photographer Gilles Bensimon for Elle magazine in 2000.

Salma is no stranger to flaunting her style. In April, she displayed her tiny waistline in a blue-and-white print bikini while aboard a yacht.

Climbing a ladder on the boat, she shielded her face from the splashing water, captioning the photo, "When your family won’t let you take a bikini pic in peace," with the Spanish translation, "Cuando tu familia no te deja tomar una selfie en bikini en paz."

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks amazing at 57 years of age

Salma has shared that meditation is her secret to maintaining her bikini body shape. "I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation," she told Entertainment Tonight in September. "You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard... It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it."

She emphasized the importance of daily meditation, adding, "You sit in the moment with yourself, that's already meditation. But I do it every day."

Addressing speculation about cosmetic enhancements, Salma set the record straight on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast last June, quipping, "No Botox!" Instead, she credits her youthful appearance to "meditation" and "frequency machines."

She explained, "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun."

Salma described her unique meditation as "feeling the energy. And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations." She noted that radio and micro-frequency machines work exceptionally well for her, keeping her skin tight and youthful. "The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don't get with other people."