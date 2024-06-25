Salma Hayek gives fans a sneak glimpse inside Taylor Swift's VIP section at London concert

Salma Hayek offered fans an exclusive glimpse into the star-studded experience of attending a Taylor Swift concert.

The 57-year-old actress, who recently dazzled at London's Fashion Trust Arabia dinner, took to Instagram to share stunning snaps and videos from her VIP night at Taylor's June 21 Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

The carousel of photos included endearing selfies with a host of celebrities such as Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, fashion designer Stella McCartney, actress Leslie Mann, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

Salma also had the chance to pose with Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift, capturing the night's intimate and celebratory atmosphere.

Salma Hayek gives glimpse inside her VIP night at Taylor Swift concert

"Living our wildest dreams gracias @taylorswift #taylorswift #swifties," Salma captioned her post. The final slide in her share featured a delightful golf cart ride with Van Ness and a group of enthusiastic Swifties singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The star-studded audience at Taylor's sold-out Wembley shows also included notable names such as Cara Delevingne, Hugh Grant, Sophie Turner, and Tom Cruise. However, the most anticipated appearance was that of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

© Instagram Salma Hayek enjoys VIP night at Taylor Swift concert

Over the weekend, Taylor caused a sensation among her fans by bringing Travis onstage during her concert.

The 34-year-old NFL star made a surprise appearance during Taylor’s third show at Wembley, marking their first public appearance together on stage since confirming their relationship on Instagram.

Dressed in a sharp tuxedo and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs player joined Taylor during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" outfit change, beaming as he carried his girlfriend and gently placed her on a red couch at the center of the stage.

© Instagram Salma enjoys her time at Taylor Swift concert

The audience erupted in cheers, and social media was abuzz with reactions from delighted Swifties.

"If you would’ve told me a year ago that Travis Kelce would be on stage with Taylor Swift, I wouldn’t have believed you," wrote one fan. Another posted, "Did I just hallucinate or did Travis Kelce just go on stage in costume and carry Taylor and help her get changed into ICDIWABH?" The excitement was palpable as fans shared their astonishment and joy.

© Instagram Salma looks radiant

"TRAVIS KELCE DRESSING UP AS ONE OF TAYLOR’S DANCERS ON STAGE WAS NOT ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD," another fan exclaimed.

"You guys realize Travis coming out on stage with Taylor in London is literally the most masterful, insane, symbolic thing ever, right?" summed up another.

Adding to the thrill of the evening, Taylor posted a memorable selfie with Travis, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte taken backstage. This marked the first appearance of Travis on Taylor's social media since they went public with their relationship.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales George and Charlotte could not have looked happier at when they were captured taking a selfie with the star

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales," Taylor captioned the heartwarming photo, referring to the future King of England's 42nd birthday.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "Are you telling me the first time Travis is posted on Taylor’s social media, it’s with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte? THIS IS ICONIC."

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Travis liking several of Taylor’s recent posts, leading one amused Swiftie to share, "the way travis just went on a liking spree on taylor’s instagram and liked 5 of her posts in a row… this man lives on the floor."

Another fan added, "The way it's like he was waiting for her to make it 'ok' by posting him is making me feel things. What a time to be alive."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England

Rumours about the couple began circulating in September 2023 when Taylor was spotted at multiple NFL games to support Travis.

Since then, the two have been inseparable, with Travis attending Taylor's Eras Tour concerts worldwide and Taylor showing up at Travis' games, including his victory at the 2024 Super Bowl.